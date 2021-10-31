Top Performers From Oklahoma City's 103-82 Loss to Golden State

Even in defeat, a pair of starters had nice showings for the Thunder in their second matchup this season against the Warriors.

Meeting for the second time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were unable to improve off their performance from last Tuesday and top the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder fell to the Warriors 103-82 at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, and OKC fell to 1-5 on the year.

Five different Warriors had double-digit scoring nights, as the balanced attack kept the Thunder at arm’s length for the entire night, but a pair of Thunder starters did have nice showings they can build upon as the season trudges on.

Lu Dort

Checking Stephen Curry is a tough task for anyone, but Lu Dort has done about as good a job as anyone can do on Curry through two games.

The former MVP still led all scorers with 20 points on the night, but he had to work incredibly hard for every single bucket, and Dort was a big part of that.

On the other end of the floor, Dort continues to be a nice addition to the Oklahoma City offense. The Canadian finished second on the team with 14 points on a respectable 4-of-10 shooting night, also adding a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block to cap off an all-around nice performance.

Dort’s defense is an asset to any team, but if he can continue to shoot the ball well, the Thunder will see better and better returns as the starting lineup continues to build chemistry with two talented passers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

Josh Giddey

Speaking of Giddey, the Australian had another nice scoring night for the Thunder.

Fresh off becoming the second youngest player in NBA history to record 10 assists in a game, Giddey was efficient attacking the basket, adding 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

But he’s become a real offensive weapon for the Thunder, dishing out another six assists while using his length to pluck down four rebounds.

Already this season, Giddey is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, fantastic output for a rookie still getting acclimated to the NBA.

Though his selection may have shocked some Thunder fans on draft night, Giddey looks every bit the part of an elite talent at just 19 years old.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.