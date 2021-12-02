Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to Houston

Top performers from Oklahoma City's second straight loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City saw its seventh straight loss on Wednesday, falling for the second straight game to the Houston Rockets.

OKC fell 114-110 to Houston, being outscored 41-29 in the final quarter.

Rookie Josh Giddey, who has had an electric start to the season, was out due to a non-COVID related illness, leaving opportunities for other players not yet in the rotation.

Here are the top performers from the Thunder loss:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After trudging through a rough stretch for the last several games, Gilgeous-Alexander found his stride on Wednesday night, delivering 39 points in an all-time scoring performance for the young guard.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 12-for-26 from the floor and hit 14 of his 16 attempted free throws. He also tacked on four rebounds, two assists and one block.

The lone negative for the fourth-year on Wednesday was his 3-point shooting. He shot just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc, continuing to struggle from range this season.

Luguentz Dort

Dort continued to look like the go-to second scoring option, pouring on 19 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting from the floor and 4-for-8 from 3-point land.

He uncharacteristically dished out four assists, and expectedly nabbed two steals.

Dort’s defense has take na slight hit with his offensive output skyrocketing, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with on that end of the floor.

The Rookies

With Giddey sidelined, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann were looked at to pick up his slack in the rookie department.

The two combined to score 23 points. Robinson-Earl scored 12 points while shooting over 50 percent. Mann shot 4-for-13, but continued to show flashes of elite shot creation.

Second rounder guard Aaron Wiggins played in 10 minutes, but only logged one rebound and five fouls.

