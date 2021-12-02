Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to Houston

    Top performers from Oklahoma City's second straight loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Oklahoma City saw its seventh straight loss on Wednesday, falling for the second straight game to the Houston Rockets.

    OKC fell 114-110 to Houston, being outscored 41-29 in the final quarter.

    Rookie Josh Giddey, who has had an electric start to the season, was out due to a non-COVID related illness, leaving opportunities for other players not yet in the rotation.

    Here are the top performers from the Thunder loss:

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Porter Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets

    After trudging through a rough stretch for the last several games, Gilgeous-Alexander found his stride on Wednesday night, delivering 39 points in an all-time scoring performance for the young guard.

    Gilgeous-Alexander finished 12-for-26 from the floor and hit 14 of his 16 attempted free throws. He also tacked on four rebounds, two assists and one block.

    The lone negative for the fourth-year on Wednesday was his 3-point shooting. He shot just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc, continuing to struggle from range this season.

    Recommended for You

    Luguentz Dort

    Lu Dort, Houston Rockets

    Dort continued to look like the go-to second scoring option, pouring on 19 points on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting from the floor and 4-for-8 from 3-point land.

    He uncharacteristically dished out four assists, and expectedly nabbed two steals.

    Dort’s defense has take na slight hit with his offensive output skyrocketing, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with on that end of the floor.

    The Rookies

    Christian Wood, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Houston Rockets

    With Giddey sidelined, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Tre Mann were looked at to pick up his slack in the rookie department.

    The two combined to score 23 points. Robinson-Earl scored 12 points while shooting over 50 percent. Mann shot 4-for-13, but continued to show flashes of elite shot creation.

    Second rounder guard Aaron Wiggins played in 10 minutes, but only logged one rebound and five fouls.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Lu Dort, Houston Rockets
    News

    Top Performers from the Thunder’s Loss to Houston

    57 seconds ago
    OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Isaiah Roby, Brandon Clarke
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Shorthanded Grizzlies

    4 hours ago
    Drake, OKC Thunder
    News

    Drake Sits Courtside in Oklahoma City as SGA Drops 39 Points

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17268189
    News

    Thunder Fall to Houston Despite 39 Points From Gilgeous-Alexander

    13 hours ago
    OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
    News

    How Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Stacks up Against Other Second Rounders

    Dec 1, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Isaiah Roby
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Looks to Bounce Back Against Rockets

    Dec 1, 2021
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs
    News

    Thunder Success Hinges on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

    Nov 30, 2021
    Thunder Practice Report | Nov. 30, 2021
    Video

    The Thunder Looking Forward to Quick Re-Match Against the Rockets

    Nov 30, 2021