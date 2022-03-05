Top Performers: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Roby Continue Streak In Loss

Even with a 37-point tumble, the Oklahoma City Thunder fielded some success through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Roby on Friday.

After stunning the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week, the undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder looked to extend their streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Instead, they were pounced by 37 points, losing in a 138-101 blowout.

Oklahoma City had some life, leading Minnesota 34-32 through one frame. But, the Timberwolves went in for the kill in the second quarter, outscoring the Thunder 45-26 on a 72.7% clip.

The Thunder endured eight losses to the injury list Friday evening, led by Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. With the Timberwolves disposed of star Anthony Edwards, they evenly coated the offense – notching six double-digit scorers.

Oklahoma City took a major tumble in the bench category as Minnesota’s set of twos outscored them 74-18.

Here were the top performers from Friday’s contest:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alonzo Adams / USA Today Defenses have not been shy when it comes to defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as of late. Despite this, he’s blocked out the additional noise. SGA capped Friday another uber-efficient display, pouring down a game-high 33 points, five rebounds, and seven assists across 30 minutes. The 23-year-old torched the Timberwolves around the basket accruing 12 of his 14 made baskets inside the painted area. The guard went on to shoot 11-of-14 in the paint, and 14-of-21 overall. Even though the Kentucky alum lacked a three, shooting 1-of-3 while going to the line only five times – his ability to pull in the defense, drive inside, and finish through contact was nothing short of exemplary on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated the NBA ranks since returning from injury, recording 30+ points in his last 4-of-5 games. Isaiah Roby Alonzo Adams / USA Today It may be as equally cool as it is surprising, but Isaiah Roby’s top-two career-scoring outings have come within 48 hours. And we’re all witnesses. After posting a career-high 26 points against the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Roby had more gas in the tank against Minnesota – and he inflicted damage early. On the night, he posted the Thunder’s first 11-of-17 points. By the final horn, his total had stacked to 21 points on a 7-of-15 clip while compiling 10 rebounds. The stat line was good for his third double-double of the year. For reference, his career-high in points stood at 19 leading into the week. Roby’s two-game terror has depicted the small-ball five in various forms. In his pair of appearances, he has averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 57.1% and 5-of-8 (62.5%) from distance. Due to a third-metatarsal fracture endured in early-February, starting center, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is slated to miss six to eight weeks. As of now, he’s four weeks into his rehab. With this, Roby is armed with his best opportunity of the season to stay in the rotation, as before this point, he’s been an interchangeable part of the roster. Tre Mann Alonzo Adams / USA Today Following the injury status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann lit up in February to earn a Rookie of the Month honorable mention. The success looks to have rolled into March. Mann’s streak of double-digit performances stayed afloat in the blowout loss as the guard tallied 15 points and six rebounds on a 5-of-13 palette from the floor. With the stat line, not only did Mann move to seven-consecutive games of scoring double-digits, but he also fielded one of his better three-point outings shooting 3-of-7. The 21-year-old’s dynamic shot creation is no longer a secret. Armed with one of the fastest, most effective stepbacks in the league, Mann has put the league on notice as one of the biggest microwave scorers on the up-and-up.

