Two OKC Thunder Players set to Compete in 2025 FIBA EuroBasket
Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic may have won an NBA title earlier this summer, but the two still have more to play for.
With the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament upcoming, each player is confirmed to play for their home country in the quadrenniel European basketball championships. The event pits European nations against one another in four different host nations to determine the EuroBasket winners.
Spain won the previous EuroBasket title in 2022, the nation's fourth European championship. This summer, Spain's roster will feature Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama along with a few other NBA players.
Dieng will compete for Team France, while Topic, who has yet to play a regular season game with the Thunder, is set to suit up for Team Serbia. Both Topic and Dieng will play alongside other NBA players as well.
Team France will boast Bilal Coulibaly, Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr, the younger brother of former Thunder center Olivier Sarr, and others. Despite being on a roster filled with other NBA players, Dieng should get more of an opportunity on the floor with France than he will likely get with Oklahoma City this season.
If Dieng performs well in international play, it may not make a big difference in his standing on the Thunder's roster, but it could help improve his trade value if Sam Presti and company elect to move on from the fourth-year wing.
Playing for Team Serbia, Topic will have the opportunity to compete alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, former OKC guard Vasilije Micic and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. With a talented roster, Topic won't be the focal point of Serbia's attack, but he could still serve an important role off the bench.
This will be another solid opportunity for Thunder fans and staff members to see the 19-year-old guard in a similar role to what he will play for Oklahoma City this season. After a decent Summer League showing, if Topic is able to perform well in EuroBasket play, it will be a good indication that he is ready to contribute for OKC off the bench.
Group play for the event starts on Wednesday, August 27, as Serbia takes on Estonia on opening day. France's first group-play contest is on August 28, when the team meets Belarus. Cyrpus, Finland, Poland and Latvia will host this year's tournament.
