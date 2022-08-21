Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One

The Oklahoma City Thunder landed three lottery talents in the 2022 NBA Draft, which gives them a trio of young players to develop in the upcoming season. Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams were taken by Oklahoma City in that order.

While Williams was the latest selection of the three lottery picks, he’s perhaps the most NBA ready. He’s the oldest and most experienced of the three and already showed he’s ready to compete at summer league.

Holmgren will likely be the best of the three holistically at the end of the season, but Williams could be the most consistent. Dieng has more upside long-term than Williams but should be spending quite a bit of time in the G League as he makes the transition to the NBA.

Last season at Santa Clara, Williams averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. In NBA Summer League with the Thunder, he showcased his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, while being effective on and off the ball.

Given his history, Williams should have a smooth transition to the league and could be one of Oklahoma City’s best players off the bench as a rookie. He’s a legitimate candidate to make an NBA All-Rookie team as one of the ten best players in this class.

Overall, Holmgren will be the most talked about rookie on this roster in the upcoming season, but don’t be surprised when Williams ends up being a solid contributor. He will also be a fan favorite for his personality off the court.

