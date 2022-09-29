Understanding Ty Jerome's Departure

Prior to the start of Media Day activities, it was reported early Monday morning via Royce Young that Thunder guard Ty Jerome would not be attending the upcoming training camp, indicating the end of his tenure with Oklahoma City. Before the news, many thought the former first-round pick would have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the roster. The franchise’s decision to part ways with Jerome so early should not come as a shock, though.

With NBA guidelines forcing the front office to trim their 18-man roster down to 15 prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the argument for Jerome to continue his career in Oklahoma City was always weak. The former Virginia standout wasn’t drafted by the front office but instead was acquired via trade in November of 2020. Jerome was a smaller piece in a blockbuster deal that netted the franchise a mix of several picks and players, sending Chris Paul to Phoenix, and ultimately signaling the beginnings of a rebuilding phase for the Thunder.

Jerome is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and the Thunder also recently drafted Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey, and Tre Mann, three high-end guard prospects that lower the likelihood of Jerome receiving any playing time. Last season, the third-year guard averaged only 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in just 48 games. Despite his numbers, Jerome showed signs of life, heating up from beyond the arc for stretches and finding ways to make plays. And it was clear that the rebuilding Thunder prioritized playing time for younger guards Tre Mann, Theo Maledon, and Aaron Wiggins.

And although he played well at times, Jerome isn’t the kind of guard that the franchise typically keeps around for a long time. The Thunder have historically placed a premium on having superior size, length, and athleticism at the guard position. Jerome is a respectable 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds but has a negative wingspan and a lack of explosiveness. This translated to issues on the defensive end. In 2021-22, Jerome showed some difficulty when attempting to contest shots, contain drives, and rotate effectively.

With Jerome’s salary being fully guaranteed at $4.22M, there are two pathways for the franchise to utilize: a buyout or a trade. Seemingly, a buyout is the clearest path and would include the 25-year-old guard forfeiting a portion of his salary to seek an opportunity elsewhere in the NBA. Teams in need of spacing and guard depth could take some interest in the streaky shooter. Whatever happens, the New Yorker’s window of opportunity to establish himself as a long-term NBA guard is in jeopardy.

Now that Jerome is on his way out, the Thunder will have one less guard to worry about during training camp activities. This presumably clears the way for fellow guards Theo Maledon and Aaron Wiggins to get a little bit more opportunity to showcase how they have evolved in the offseason. Wiggins has a promising all-around game but needs to show improvement shooting the ball from deep, after posting just 30.4% from three last season. Maledon is entering his third year with the franchise after ending last season on a hot streak, averaging 20.5 points on 48.9% shooting in his last 6 games.

