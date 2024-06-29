Utah Jazz ‘Listening to Offers’ On Potential Thunder Trade Target
For nearly a full year now, people have been clamoring for the Thunder to make a trade for a star. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and sweeping a first round series though, a star trade seems less likely. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will likely fill the second and third option star slots and continue to improve.
The one perfect fit that has been linked to the Thunder throughout the entire process, though, is Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
On Saturday, the night before free agency officially begins, Adrian Wojnarowksi said on ESPN that the Jazz would listen to trade offers for the star forward. It was previously reported that Markkanen was close to untouchable. If Utah is willing to deal, the Thunder could be one of the teams that comes calling.
“Teams are being aggressive,” Woj said. “He’s had a renaissance in his career with Will Hardy in Utah. I think it would take a great, great deal to pry him out of there. But, Utah’s gotta listen, and there’s no shortage of teams interested in seeing what it would take to get him out of Utah.”
For the Thunder, a Markkanen trade feels like a thing of the past. It made sense before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ascended to MVP level and Jalen Williams became a rising star. Chet Holmgren fits into that category, too. Trading for Markkanen likely means trading Williams, which would be a costly mistake. Williams is younger and has a higher ceiling than the forward.
If Williams and Holmgren aren’t included, Utah likely hangs up the phone. In the rare case they continue dealing, though, it would likely mean Cason Wallace, Ousmane Dieng, and a record number of draft picks is what it would take to peak the Jazz’s interest.
Markkanen would be a great fit on the Thunder, don’t get me wrong. But to tell the truth, I’m not sure it would be worth giving up what he would cost. It’s certainly not worth giving up Williams or Holmgren, and Wallace and a record-setting number of picks would be questionable too.
If the Jazz change direction and commit to rebuilding, maybe the price comes down a bit. If Oklahoma City can find a way to acquire him without giving top players and rely on an unbelievable amount of draft picks, it might be worth it. But splitting up the core for Markkanen could do more harm than help in the near future. Even if the Jazz are listening to offers for the star, Oklahoma City should proceed with caution.
