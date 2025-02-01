WATCH: Chet Holmgren Dunks at OKC Thunder ShootAround
When Chet Holmgren splattered onto the Paycom Center floor on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors, everyone knew it would be a long rehab process for the Oklahoma City Thunder big man.
Holmgren suffered a hip fracture marking his second major injury in three years and has been sidelined for the majority of the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder rising star has already missed 35 games and counting.
Along the way though, to the Gonzaga products credit, Holmgren has stayed right on track in the rehab process. The most recent update came just two weeks ago in Dallas when the team announced that the second year center would be re-evaluated in three-to-five weeks.
Since then, Holmgren has made brief appearances at shootarounds, the media has seen small glimpses of him at practices. Until Today.
During Saturday's shootaround ahead of the Sacramento Kings contest, Holmgren was spotted going through a full-blown workout alongside two-way players Adam Flagler and Alex Ducas. The trio went through offensive drills with coaches and also defended one another in different drills.
Holmgren was a full participant, moving well off the dribble and even getting a block at the rim on Flagler.
In the midst of this shootaround, the seven-footer even elevated for a dunk off the dribble which shows significant strides in the rehab process for Holmgren - compared to the typical light shooting we have seen from him in the past before the real work begins once the viewing portion is over.
His slam dunk on Saturday took social media by storm and is another sign of his potential return looming. Still, the re-evaluation period puts the next Holmgren update at the All-Star break. But for now, this is a good sign.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.