How to Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama Play in Olympic Quarterfinal
Team Canada rattled off a 3-0 record in the Group stage at the Olympics, playing in what was deemed the Group of Death in Group A, the team navigated through Greece, Australia and Spain unscathed. This was in large part due to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Thunder also sent defensive ace Lu Dort to the Olympics to team up with Gilgeous-Alexander and when that duo made up the country's starting backcourt, it flipped a switch for the Canadians in group play which led to plenty of success on both ends of the floor.
Now, the Canadians find themselves on the opposite side of the bracket as Team USA which helps their medaling chances - a goal that Team Canada carries over from last Summer's Bronze finish at the FIBA World Cup.
Their first matchup is against Team France led by NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama. This will be a tough draw for the Canadians as Wembanyama and Gobert down low should be able to limit Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim, though when he gets either on an island his ability to get to his spots across the mid-range could quickly rack up points.
On the flip side, Team Canada has major size concerns with Dwight Powell representing the best big man to this point on the roster. That is a major red flag when trying to top France.
The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of Greece's clash with Germany and the loser heads home.
The matchup between Team France and Canada will tip-off at 11:30 AM CT and be streaming on the Peacock app. Team Canada has opened up as a 7.5-point favorite according to FanDuel.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.