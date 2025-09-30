What Changes will OKC Thunder's Roster Undergo in the Next Year?
Continuity is typically a good thing in the NBA, and after winning an NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder bring back virtually the same roster in 2025-26 that the ream had in 2024-25.
Aside from trading Dillon Jones to Washington and bringing Nikola Topic back after missing last season with an injury, the Thunder will have the same lineup heading into the upcoming campaign. The team also added Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Sorber tore his ACL and will miss the entire season, while Barnhizer is on a two-way contract and will likely spend most of his time in the G League.
That continutity has made Oklahoma City the favorites to repeat as NBA champions after winning 68 games during the 2024-25 regular season. After signing star trio Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to contract extensions over the offseason, the Thunder should be able to maintain decent continuity over the coming years, as well, but with that could come a few roster moves, as well.
Isaiah Hartenstein has become one of the first names mentioned when observers discuss OKC's impending salary spike, as another team could have more cap space to give the veteran role player a bigger salary than Oklahoma City can afford.
Hartenstein is under contract for the 2025-26 season before the Thunder have a team option on his contract for the 2026-27 campaign. After that, the big man is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
Hartenstein will almost certainly remain a key piece of OKC's roster this season, and it would be surprising if Sam Presti and company declined Hartenstein's team option heading into the following campaign.
Sorber was believed to be the Thunder's eventual replacement for Hartenstein, but with the 19-year-old's timeline being pushed back a year, the team needs to keep its veteran center on the roster, as Sorber likely won't be ready to fill Hartenstein's role on a championship contender.
Ousmane Dieng, however, is set to be a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season, and likely won't have a spot on Oklahoma City's roster unless he shows significant improvement this year.
So far, Dieng has appeared in 109 games and made two starts in his three years with the Thunder, averaging 4.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc for his career.
Dieng played just 10.9 minutes per game in 2024-25, and this season will have to compete for minutes with the same roster, as well as Topic. Additionally, Barnhizer performed well in the summer league, and could overtake Dieng if he performs well in the G League.
In the following season, the Mark Daigneault and company will also look to incorporate Sorber into the lineup, as well as any picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.
That likely means Dieng's time in Oklahoma City will come to an end before next season, weather by trade during the upcoming campaign, or in free agency next summer.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.