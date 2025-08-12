What Jersey Numbers Should the OKC Thunder Retire?
The spot has been stirred with the debate on whether Kevin Durant should have his jersey number retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant seems to think so, but the franchise's fans are typically not in agreement with him.
The legacy of Durant in Oklahoma City is complicated. The forward is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on a Thunder jersey, but his departure in 2016 to the Golden State Warriors was a wound too deep to heal. While the frustration with that decision has lessened nearly a decade later, the bad blood is still there.
If I were a betting man, the No. 35 hanging in the rafters of Paycom Center doesn't look like promising. By pure accolades and statistics, he most certainly would, but a jersey retirement goes deeper than that. Oklahoma City hasn't welcomed back Durant with open arms since he left.
Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, continues to be embraced each time he goes up against the Thunder. He's an icon in Oklahoma City, not only because of his legacy with the franchise, but also the community service and investments he still makes into it. It will always be considered a second home for the guard.
There isn't a debate in the slightest about whether No. 0 will be retired. As soon as Westbrook calls it quits, it'll immediately be in the works. But aside from him, is there anyone else possibly left?
For non-active players, not really. Although the likes of Serge Ibaka and Steven Adams made a strong impact during their careers, they didn't reach the peaks or longevity that is typically expected of a player of that status. Nick Collison might not have been a star, but his longevity made him the franchise's first and only retired jersey.
Looking toward the future, the options start to become more obvious. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already earned his place among the Thunder greats, if not already being considered the franchise's greatest player after the championship win. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are well on their way to achieving the same recognition, but even Luguentz Dort could be a possibility if he sticks in Oklahoma City late into his career.
When it's all said and done, all four players are going to be deserving of a jersey retirement if the trajectory of the Thunder continues. It has already earned one championship, and it seems that plenty more could be on the way by the end of the decade.