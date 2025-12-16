Would Spurs Offer Tough Postseason Test for OKC Thunder?

The 2025-26 NBA season has largely been highlighted by the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominance.

Prior to their NBA Cup ousting, the Thunder were riding a franchise-best 16-game win-streak, having tied the 2015-16 Warriors’ start at 24-1.

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had seemingly leveled up yet again, with co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in tow. The Thunder reserves were continuing to play historic defense, and that was without a single game of its true starting five due to injury.

Then Victor Wembanyama happened.

The Spurs caught OKC with a left hook, using a limited but stellar Wembanyama, a surging Stephon Castle, the ever-steady De’Aaron Fox and plenty more to snag a 111-109 win in Las Vegas, sending OKC home empty handed.

Now, San Antonio takes on New York in the NBA Cup finals tonight.

It was clear Oklahoma City saw on off-night on several fronts. SGA has a season-high five turnovers, the team shot just 24% from three, Willaims scored 17 points on 16 shots, and there was plenty more to point to. Though credit should be thrown the Spurs’ way.

Wembanyama played in only 21 minutes, the Spurs shot just 31% from three as a team, and San Antonio was still able to play its game and take down Oklahoma City with a two-way effort.

With the performances, as well as some post-game rivalry chatter, it’s posed the question: could the Spurs give OKC trouble this postseason?

The short answer is yes, though a more detailed look might say not yet.

Wembanyama alone is enough to give teams fits. He’s a truly generational, earth-shattering, reality-defying player. Those such as Holmgren aren’t used to having high-rising jumpers blocked, or being shot over, though that’s exactly what happened Saturday.

With his 7-foot-4 frame and nearly 8-foot wingspan, he can shrink the court on defense, protect the rim at an all-time level, and needs near-constant doubles on the offense end of the court.

Additionally, while OKC has one of the best perimeter defenses of all time with Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, though San Antonio is well-equipped to deal with it. The Spurs have a trio of talented ball-handlers in Castle, Fox and the rising Dylan Harper, all of which can handle, pass, shoot and more.

Despite all this, it isn't likely San Antonio is ready just yet. They have a bevy of talented veterans, but the core of Wembanyama, Castle and even Fox aren't necessarily experienced as far as deep postseason runs go.

Fewer teams are using youth as an excuse after OKC's run last season, though crushing an all-time team like the Thunder in his first-ever postseason try would likely be a tall task, even for Wembanyama.

There's little question that the Spurs will eventually contend with the Thunder in the West, though that might come to fruition next year, opposed to this season.