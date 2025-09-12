What to Expect From OKC Thunder Rising Star Chet Holmgren
Last season was a whirlwind for Chet Holmgren. After redshirting his true rookie season due to injury, he came back in 2023-24 to play all 82 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder to vault them into the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in what was as stellar start to his NBA career.
After coming back from his first full healthy offseason of work, Holmgren bursted onto the scene with All-Star labeled across his forehead after the first nine games of the season. He averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game on 52/40/77 shooting splits across that span.
Though, five minutes into game ten against the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren splattered on the floor to fracture his hip. After spending a large chunk of the regular season bed ridden, Holmgren returned to the hardwood faster than even the Thunder's own timeline.
Ultimately, the season ended in a championship and with the Gonzaga product making a massive impact on the defensive side of the floor to net the Thunder a ring. What should you expect this season from the 23-year-old?
Last Season Stats
- 32 Games (32 Starts)
- 15 Points/Per Game
- 8 Rebounds/Per Game
- 2 Assists/Per Game
- 0.7 Steals/Per Game
- 2.2 Blocks/Per Game
- 49% from the floor
- 38% from the 3-point line
- 75% from the charity stripe
What to Expect Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are expecting a massive leap from Holmgren on the offensive end. This should be a year where the Thunder are able to get Holmgren more involved in the offense. His ability to pick and pop should elevate OKC in the half court, especially playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Midway through last season, once Holmgren returned from injury, the double-big duo of him alongside Isaiah Hartenstein became Mark Daigneault's go-to lineup. After some growing pains, the two took steps forward on both ends - but it can be refined with a more consistent catch-and-shoot jumper from the Gonzaga product.
A big expectation this year? Playing off the catch. It was a skillset he display in that first nine game run which netted him plenty of chances at the free throw line, easy buckets around the rim and comfortable shots in the mid-range. It all ties together. With an improved distance shot, defenses flying out harder to Holmgren on the outside opens up the floor.
Holmgren is expected to be the biggest difference maker in elevating a half court offense in Oklahoma City that stagnated at times last postseason.
What to Watch for:
The big man for Oklahoma City will be under the microscope this season. Holmgren is a very important piece in the Thunder's title defense chase. If he can elevate his game on the offensive end as expected, the Bricktown Ballers will reach another level on that end of the floor.
Oklahoma City will be able to replicate the historically great defense they played a year ago by having one of the best defenders in the league more available this season being flanked by an elite cast of stoppers.
His 3-point shot both in volume and percentage is the biggest thing to watch for this season.