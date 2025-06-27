What to Look for in Nikola Topic's Summer League, Regular Season Debut
As the Oklahoma City Thunder made history, so did Nikola Topic.
A first-ever championship title being brought back to Bricktown harbored an influx of feelings for the organization and fans of the team, as it's been a long time coming knowing how close the 2011-12 Thunder got to taking home the Larry O'Brien trophy. But with an MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander propelled by the NBA's best supporting cast, this Thunder rendition got the job done and will forever be etched in Oklahoma City history.
Topic, Oklahoma City's 12th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will also be a part of that history despite never suiting up for a single game throughout the Thunder's championship campaign. He is the first player in NBA history to win a title without ever competing in a single game—as he was sidelined the entire season due to a torn ACL, which general manager Sam Presti knew of before his eventual draft selection.
Not needing him on the floor for this past season's title run, Oklahoma City now gets to take a look at what was a potential top-five pick before his untimely injury in Topic—over a full year of rehab, he should be primed and ready to compete in early July as one of the NBA Summer League's best talents.
Despite possessing a surplus of guards, all with unique and valuable skill sets, the Thunder are in need of a guy like Topic. At times last season and in the postseason, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's responsibility as a ball handler thrown on top of everything else he bears on his shoulders bogged him down at times, and Jalen Williams as a primary ball handler provided some errors despite his exceptional one-on-one, downhill threat and three-level scoring ability.
Those two's responsibilites are already massive as the one and two of this team. As a 6-foot-6, 200-pound methodical playmaker, Topic has the opportunity to provide real value to this team as he will see the floor in several different makeups of Oklahoma City's roster.
In the Summer League specifically, Topic will look to be the Thunder's primary option alongside new draftees Thomas Sarber and Brooks Barnhizer, as well as possibly Ousmane Dieng—who'd be competing in his fourth Summer League if Presti decides to go that route.
Topic will be a point of emphasis throughout July, and will be integrated in the Thunder's defending champion lineup next season at various points to determine and establish his potential fit on this roster.