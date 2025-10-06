What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are traveling to Ft. Worth on the second night of a back-to-back to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night for the Mavs preseason opener in Dickies arena.
While the Thunder will be without their top-of-the-line rotation, Dallas projects to play its stars headlined by Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, gifted to the Mavericks by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.
However, even with a length reserve list, the Oklahoma City Thunder roster is still so talented and deep that it warrants attention in this contest. Here is what to watch for in the Thunder's second exhibition.
What to Watch For
Nikola Topic is going to continue to be over analyzed throughout the preseason as people attempt to figure out what Mark Daigneault will do with the rookie once the regular season rolls around. His ten point and seven assist debut on Sunday was a good start. Topic flashed a willingness to be uncomfortable by taking more off-the-dribble jumpers which was a positive sign despite the lack of efficiency. The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft also dazzled with his dime, flicking passes that no one else on this roster is able to pull of. So what can he look like on the second night of a back-to-back?
Brooks Barnhizer was everywhere, all of the time and all at once on the defensive end just stomping out a lackluster Hornets offense on Sunday en route to four steals and a block in his preseason debut. Given the nature of this back-to-back and with roughly ten guys poised to sit out again, it is safe to assume his usage will only climb in Ft. Worth. Can he get his offense going against what projects to be an awesome Mavericks defense?
Ousmane Dieng put together his most consistent 48 minutes of force in his career on Sunday. He mixed it up on the glass, soared to the rim even if at times his wings got clipped and even pitched in as a playmaker for this offense that churned out 33 assists against the Hornets. Can he find what's been lost his entire NBA life: Consistency. It was a great first step in what is a marathon he has to run to finish his race to a rotational player. But, as Mark Daigneault always says, you have to stack days.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 6
- Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- TV: NBATV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)