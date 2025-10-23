What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
Not only is basketball back, it is in full swing. After a thrilling double overtime win over the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the hardwood to take on Indiana Pacers for the Eastern Conference Foe's season opener.
This game serves as the first of a three-game road trip and a Finals rematch of a fantastic seven game series last June. Though, these two teams look vastly different than they did just three months ago.
The Pacers are without star Tyrese Haliburton all season after suffering a torn achilles all season and saw Myles Turner jump ship for Milwaukee this summer. Despite retaining 99% of their roster from a year ago, the Thunder will be without Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and perhaps Cason Wallace and Lu Dort as those two are listed as questionable for this contest with the Pacers also tabbing veteran guard T.J. McConnell as out for this game.
With all these changes, let's give you what to watch for in this NBA Finals rematch between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
What to Watch For
The Turnover battle will be the biggest stat category that will define how this game goes. That is no surprise for the Thunder, who have built a historically great defense on the back of creating turnovers. However, what allowed the Pacers to take the Bricktown Ballers to seven games in last year's NBA Finals was their lack of giveaways spearheaded by Tyrese Haliburton who is always careful with the basketball. Now, Indiana plays this Oklahoma City defense down Haliburton and back up guard T.J. McConnell who starred in his role during the Finals as a steadying presence for the Pacers. The lack of guard depth and turnover averse players could be a death sentence for Indiana in this clash, as the Pacers had the third highest turnover rate in the preseason and the Thunder are coming off a game against the Rockets that saw them produce 21 takeaways.
Which head coach can get their team to execute the biggest wrinkle is another subplot worth noting. These two teams are vastly different than tip-off of Game 7. No Jalen Williams, Haliburton, Myles Turner, Alex Caruso, McConnell and perhaps Cason Wallace and Lu Dort in street clothes also. Both sides will need to win in different ways tonight, who can handle the adjustments best on Thursday night?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw the Houston Rockets defense harrass him all night to the degree no other team can in the rest of the NBA. How much easier - and more efficient - do the points come tonight in Indiana?
Chet Holmgren looked like an All-Star lock and potential All-NBA big man over the first nine games of last season before fracturing his hip in his tenth game. On opening night, Holmgren dominated with 28 points and looked like a force at all three levels offensively. Can he sustain that in game two?
Ajay Mitchell stole the show off the bench for Oklahoma City, in a game where buckets were few and far between for most of the season opener, this is an expected trend for the second year guard. With the lengthy injury report for the Thunder, how many minutes does he log in this game?
With two of the best OKC defenders tabbed as out and four of the best five defenders potentially missing this game, Rookie Brooks Barnhizer could see his name called early and often in this contest. While no one has concerns about him being a positive impact to the team at large, what does his offensive game look like in this game as a starting point in the NBA?
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 23
- Matchup: OKC Thunder (1-0) @ Indiana Pacers (0-0)
- Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse- Indianapolis, IN
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
Up next, the Oklahoma City continue this road trip with a venture to State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.