What Went Wrong for OKC Thunder in Game 3 of NBA Finals
Game 3 was ugly for the OKC Thunder.
They made way too many mistakes, especially later in the game, allowing the momentum-driven Indiana Pacers to capitalize and eventually win 116-107. A variety of things left Oklahoma City scrambling on both sides of the ball, which kept the home crowd in the game and the Pacers ahead.
There are too many obvious places to start, but the turnovers were one glaring box score problem that led to the downfall of OKC. They committed 17 compared to Indiana's 13, many of which were impactful ones at the worst moments imaginable.
A prime example of that was the few committed off of inbound passes, all of which were done by Indiana guard T.J. McConnell. Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso turned the ball over on multiple entry passes following scores from the Pacers, typically resulting in two more points for Indiana. Those were inexcusable mistakes, especially Williams' late in the fourth quarter.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander committed six turnovers, which is a highly unusual amount. There was a clear emphasis by Indiana to push him more on defense, most of which was done by guards Ryan Nembhard and Ben Sheppard. They did just that, truly making his life difficult.
He only finished with 24 points on 9-for-20 shooting, taking a while to get into rhythm. He looked uncomfortable with the pressure being applied, even when he was getting shots to fall. Getting to the rim was Gilgeous-Alexander's most effective mode of scoring, with any jump shots he tried to attempt heavily contested.
While Williams had a statistically sound game for the Thunder, finishing with 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting, he turned the ball over four times and made some crucial mistakes. Some of those turnovers came late, as did some missed shots, costing OKC multiple possessions. He did take some of the scoring load off Gilgeous-Alexander, which was a positive, but he simply made too many mistakes in other areas.
One thing that can't be tracked on a box score is effort, and it appeared that the Pacers had more of it. Whether it was the defensive pressure that Nembhard, Sheppard and McConnell applied, or the intensity getting over screens, it seemed like Indiana was far more energized. Maybe it was the energy of their home crowd behind them, but they had something flowing that gave them an advantage over the road team.
The Thunder should know now what went wrong in Game 3 and what can't happen in Game 4. Indiana took momentum in the second quarter and ran with it, one thing that Oklahoma City can't let happen.
Game 4 of the series really is a monumental one, with the Thunder attempting to prevent the Pacers from going up 3-1. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, June 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers.