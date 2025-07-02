Which OKC Thunder UDFA Is the Most Exciting?
As of now, the OKC Thunder have seven players brought on contracts for the Summer, whether it's a two-way deal or Exhibit 10. They are all former college standouts in some way and will have the chance to prove themselves to attempt to either make the roster or earn a two-way contract by the time it comes around.
Below is a list of the players OKC has brought on so far.
OKC Thunder UDFA signings
Payton Sandfort, Iowa forward
Mady Sissoko, California center
Zach Austin, Pittsburgh forward
Erik Reynols II, St. Joseph's guard
Chris Youngblood, Alabama guard
Cesare Edwards, Georgia State forward
It's hard to predict who, if any of these players, could contend for a roster spot, but based on college production and skill sets, two stand out. Sandfort and Youngblood were both productive at their respective teams and appear to be players who can contribute on NBA rosters.
Sandfort was known for his shooting with the Hawkeyes, shooting 35.7% from the field across his four seasons there. He most recently averaged 16.7 points per game on 40.7% shooting and 34% from three. If the Thunder are looking for some perimeter shooting, Sandfort could score his way into a deal.
Youngblood is also an intriguing perimeter shooter, but his pure power and overall defensive ability make him someone who could quickly fit into what the Thunder do.
Last season for the Crimson Tide, Youngblood averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.8% from the 3-point line. He started his career at Kennesaw State and played there for three seasons, all of which he averaged more than 10 points per game and shot above 30% from three.
He was a defensive force all season long for the Crimson Tide and for that reason, he would fit the best out of any of the undrafted players. He has the strength, defensive prowess and shooting ability to make a dent on what the Thunder do on both sides of the ball, but he still has to prove it over the summer.
No two-way or Exhbit 10 player is guaranteed any sort of chance to make the roster beyond the summer, but it certainly is an opportunity. Youngblood and Sandfort should be at the forefront of OKC's success in the summer, potentially inching them closer to a roster spot.
These potential Summer League standouts have their first chance to shine on Saturday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT against whoever the Memphis Grizzlies decide to field. The entire roster has not yet been announced, but it's likely these undrafted players will be on it.