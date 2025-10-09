Who is Sitting Out For OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the Paycom Center. This marks the Thunder's third preseason game of a six game slate, but the first in an NBA venue. Tonight's clash is also the first game back at home since the Thunder's NBA Finals win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to clinch the team's first Championship.
They will take on a familiar foe. the Charlotte Hornets, who just matched up with Oklahoma City on Sunday in Charleston, SC. The Thunder dominated the Buzz City Crew, despite Charlotte playing their full rotation of regulars while OKC sent out their C-Squad with ten in street clothes, most of whom didn't travel.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have yet to play a game with anywhere close to a regular rotation. As Mark Daigneault set down for his opening press conference, he was asked about who would be in and out of tonight's game. Here is who the Thunder are sitting out.
- Thomas Sorber (ACL) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee Scope) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist Surgery Rehab) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Shoulder) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Ankle Sprain) OUT
- Nikola Topic (Testicular Procedure) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Calf Soreness) OUT
Thomas Sorber (ACL), Kenrich Williams (Knee) and Nikola Topic (Testicular Procedure) are all shelved for an extended perior of time. Sorber is out for the entire season, while Williams and Topic are expected back sometime in November.
Daigneault did add Holmgren's dealing with shoulder soreness which isn't a long-term issue, but due to the nature of preseason the team is being "cautious" with their seven-footer. Mitchell and Carlson's injuries are also described as not something they expect to linger.
The Thunder bench boss added Jalen Williams is in his "return to play" protocol and the All-NBA forward is "progressing on a normal timeline and taking it a day at a time."
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road and head back to Indiana for a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals in the team's fourth preseason game. Saturday's contest inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will tip-off at 6:00 PM CT before the final week of the exhibition slate. Preseason concludes next week with a Monday clash with the Bucks and a Friday tilt with Thunder's divisional foes and biggest Western Conference threat, the Denver Nuggets.
