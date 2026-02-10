Jalen Williams Returns to OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Lakers

Monday was a busy day for the Oklahoma City Thunder. who saw the NBA launch an investigation into their Wednesday loss to the San Antonio Spurs and No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Nikola Topic, debut for the team's G League affiliate the OKC Blue, after completing cancer treatment.

The day is far from over though, especially out in Los Angeles where the Thunder are set to tip-off a nationally televised affair against the Los Angeles Lakers with All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams back in the fold. The Santa Clara product has spent the last ten games sidelined due to a Hamstring strain. Williams has only played in 24 games so far this season in what has been up-and-down production wise for the one time All-Star.

Oklahoma City is still without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the league's reigning MVP award winner will remain in street clothes through the NBA BAll-Star break, having already seen the league pick Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun as Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star replacement.

Top bench table setter, Ajay Mitchell, is also ruled out for this tilt against the Lakers as he stayed back in Oklahoma City and was in attendance to watch the Oklahoma City Blue take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Paycom Center. Mitchell is rehabbing from what the team lists as an abdominal strain.

Along with those two rotational pieces, the Oklahoma City Thunder were also down Rookies Thomas Sorber, Brooks Barnhizer and Nikola Topic, with the latter two active in the NBA G League.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not escape the injury bug in this one, seeing superstar Luka Doncic ruled out with a hamstring strain but did upgrade starting big man De'andre Ayton to available after first being tabbed as questionable due to right knee soreness.

It was expected that the Oklahoma City Thunder would thankfully slide Williams back into the starting five, after spending their last two games without a lead initiator for their offense. 30 minutes before tip-off, Mark Daigneault announced his first five on the floor for the Bricktown Ballers.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Jalen Williams, F

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, G

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Marcus Smart, G

Rui Hachimura, F

Jake LaRavia, F

LeBron James, F

Deandre Ayton, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to get back on track after losing their last two contests with now one true creator available for this squad.