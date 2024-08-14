Why Cason Wallace is the Most Underrated Player in OKC Thunder Rotation
Expectations for the Thunder are sky high heading into a crucial season. The championship is wide open and the ceiling is nonexistent. Oklahoma City has a unique combination of an elite youthful core and savvy veterans with big stage experience. Now, it’s time to put all the pieces together.
The Thunder made win-now moves by bringing in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this summer, shoring up any holes in the rotation that might’ve been evident a season ago.
Oklahoma City’s added talent mixed with expected improvement from the team’s core is a big reason to believe in the Thunder as a serious contender. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will open the season as an MVP candidate, so it’ll be hard to expect a big jump there. The main leap is projected to come from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren who are both scratching the surface of becoming All-Stars. While Williams and Holmgren might carry the most weight in the Thunder’s improvement, there’s another young guy who could heighten the team’s ceiling too.
Cason Wallace was a lottery pick just a season ago and showed serious flashes as a rookie. It’s extremely rare for a first year player to make an impact on a contending team, but that’s exactly what Wallace did. He was the perfect connected and knocked down triples at an extremely high rate. He was more NBA-ready than any draft analyst could’ve predicted.
With Josh Giddey gone, Wallace could see some time running his natural point guard position with the second unit. That’s where he flashed with Kentucky, as he stuffed the stat sheet in college.
He has shown his versatility, and that’s what Oklahoma City values most. Wallace has been an incredible defender to this point and a hustle guy on the floor. With Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Wallace, Oklahoma City has a three-headed monster to send at opposing guards.
With a year of experience and an off-season under his belt, Wallace could make a jump that not many are talking about next season. Obviously he’s mentioned when discussing the rotation, but his jump could be just as big as Oklahoma City’s other star youngsters. He has untapped playmaking potential, elite fast break potential, and a high ceiling on defense. At worst, he has already proven his value as a three-and-D guard who will shoot at a high clip.
Heading into a crucial season, Wallace just might be Oklahoma City’s most underrated player. He could be in line for a breakout season of sorts.
