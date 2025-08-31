Why Chet Holmgren Will Become OKC Thunder’s Third All-Star This Season
Oklahoma City has home grown star power, and that’s not something that’s been extremely common in the modern day NBA. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded after his rookie season, but his development and ascension has taken place in Oklahoma City. But now, this Thunder team has other All-Stars rising to join him.
Jalen Williams enjoyed his first All-Star selection a season ago, and it was certainly well deserved. His two-way impact was strong, and his name belongs amongst the best defenders in the NBA. He took the big leap to averaging over 20 points per contest, too. Oklahoma City, with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, was well represented at the All-Star Game — it felt like the old days, with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. There’s no reason to think that would change this season, either, except there could be another addition too.
Chet Holmgren was signed to a massive extension this summer, proving the Thunder’s vision of him being the third star on this team. He has a real chance to prove it, and earn his first All-Star nod on the court this season.
Holmgren's start to the season a year ago was tremendous offensively. He started off the season with three straight 20-point games and really started to find his rhythm from 3-point range. He had a 29-point outing against Houston, too, dominating his matchup with one of the premier centers in the NBA. In the nine full games he played, he snagged double digit rebounds four times, and nine rebounds twice. He looked flat out dominant — and then, the devastating hip injury happened.
In the playoffs, the script flipped a bit. Holmgren is always elite defensively, but he turned it up to a completely different level in the playoffs. His presence on the court was undeniable, and he was one of the Thunder's biggest difference makers. His offense disappeared, though.
Holmgren's 3-point shot completely dried up, and he really relied solely on lobs and pick-and-rolls for his offense. It was the end of the season, though, and he tried to come back from a very serious injury. His legs were certainly tired.
With a full offseason, Holmgren has the perfect chance to combine the playoff defense and the regular season offense. Oklahoma City could use the two-way presence, and the Thunder's star power could continue to grow. If Holmgren is able to piece together both parts of the season, there's no doubt he could be a first-time All-Star selection.