Why Does PJ Washington Have Career Nights Against OKC Thunder?
There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again. That sentiment doesn't apply in Oklahoma City where PJ Washington continues to fool the Thunder.
This poor shooting forward continues to have a career night against the Bricktown ballers with his most recent trick coming on Sunday night to the tune of 21 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and a block while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 75 percent from beyond the arc and 10-for-10 at the charity stripe.
Frustration is starting to build from the outside In what was by far his best game of the season as Washington to this point is a 27 percent 3-point shooter, turning in just 43 percent from the floor and even 72 percent from the charity stripe coupled with 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1..5 assists per game.
Why can't Oklahoma City keep his production in check? With everyone searching for answers, demanding adjustments and letting venting online, let's dive into how this is happening.
For starters, the Mavericks collection of talent deserves credit. When Washington shook loose in the playoffs and ended the Thunder's season, it was due to Oklahoma City having to pick their posion. The numbers continue to suggest that Washington having clean looks is far better than Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving getting to their spots.
For anyone wanting the Thunder to course correct on Washington, that actually goes against the data. Sure, it is ugly during Oklahoma City matchups, but the body of work of the Mavericks spits out the very gameplan Mark Daigneault is deploying. The same scouting report Joe Mazzulla rolled out in the NBA Finals where Washington turned back into a pumpkin.
"There's certain things you're OK with them kinda earning it, so to speak. There's certain things you want to take out," Daigneault said about Washington. "His stuff tonight was a mix of those two things. There's certain things that we certainly don't want to give any player, including him. There's some you got to tip your hat. But that's every player. That's not just him or Dallas," Daigneault explained after the game.
Even in Sunday's game against the Doncic-less Mavericks, the Thunder were center-less against Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. While Dallas didn't have their head of the snake, they still had Irving navigating pick-and-roll actions that the Thunder had to load up on to harrass the future NBA hall of famer and swarm the paint scrapping and clawing at the Mavericks' bigs in hopes of a miss.
So excuse the Thunder is they do not rush out to a 27 percent shooting in favor of not allowing even easier rolls from Dallas' bigs or simple looks for one of the best shot makers in the league.
Of Washington's seven makes, one was a beautiful post move to work around Aaron Wiggins isolated on the baseline. One came from a skip pass on a step into it transition triple at the break. Another triple was off a Lively II kick out as the big man was double teamed.
To Washington's credit, he hit a contested triple in the face of Isaiah Joe and worked Wiggins in the post again.
Then, the Kentucky product missed a look at the rim in traffic but went up and slammed a put back. This is followed up by a floater at the elbow as the shot clock expired off a tip-out offensive rebound.
Those were all the shots Washington hit. Plus ten free points at the free throw line following fouls which is further proof of tighter defense. Despite the lopsided whistle, you can not foul a shooter without anyone around him.
When you take a step back from the box score and watch the game, it is easy to see the Thunder followed a strong game plan, did not ignore the streaky scorer and he just simply made plays. You have to tip your cap to the Mavericks forward.
