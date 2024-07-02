Why Former Syracuse Standout Buddy Boeheim Could Find a Role With the OKC Thunder
On Monday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are planning to sign former Detroit Pistons wing Buddy Boeheim to an Exhibit 10 contract.
The deal will give Boeheim a chance to play for the OKC's Summer League team later this month in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
The former Syracuse standout's signing comes after Boeheim spent two seasons with the Detroit Pistons. During his time in Detroit, Boeheim played 20 games with the Pistons, averaging 3.4 points and one rebound per game over 10 appearances in 2023-24.
The Thunder's newest addition also played 47 games with Detroit's G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, last season. In almost 27 minutes per game with the Cruise, Boeheim averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Boeheim has decent size on the wing and has proven to be a solid perimeter shooter. In college, the sharpshooter knocked down over 38% of his shots from beyond the arc while taking eight attempts per game as a junior.
Boeheim's senior season saw the son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim average 19.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game leading to an All-ACC selection.
With an impressive shot-making resume and good size on the wing, Boeheim could stick around in the Modern Frontier beyond the Summer League if he proves to be a good fit for the organization. While it is unlikely that Boeheim will log any minutes for the Thunder this season, Sam Presti and company could elect to give the sharpshooter a spot on the Oklahoma City Blue if he performs well in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
Boeheim will join NCAA Tournament darling Jack Gohlke, former Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell, former Saint Mary's sharpshooter Alex Ducas, first round draft pick Dillon Jones and second round draft pick Ajay Mitchell on OKC's Summer League team as the aforementioned players all fight for their spot in the NBA.
