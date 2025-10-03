Why Jaylin Williams’ New OKC Thunder Contract is Special for Both Parties
This summer, the Thunder kept things quiet on the external front. And after winning an NBA championship, it was somewhat obvious that’s the direction they’d go. With a team so good, and still so young, there was no need to make any splash trades or sign any free agents — this Thunder team is here to stay.
With the contract situation on the horizon, Oklahoma City has clearly been trying to get ahead of things by offering extensions to its core group of players. And while it was a quiet summer overall and externally, it was a huge summer for the Thunder organization. They signed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — the team’s big three — to three massive contracts to keep them in OKC for the foreseeable future. For those that thought the Thunder couldn’t keep all three — think again. They’re here to stay, and that’s incredibly important for this franchise.
But one of Oklahoma City’s under the radar moves that will be ever impactful was the signing of Jaylin Williams — the Thunder’s backup center, locker room leader, fan favorite, and championship speech giver. The Thunder has rewarded a handful of role players with new, team-friendly deals, and Williams was in line this summer with a 3-year, $24-million extension.
At preseason media day, Williams talked about just how important that was for him — a sign of hard work and buy-in at every stop along the way.
“It meant a lot,” Williams said. “The first thing I did after I realized I was going to sign the contract was got in a group Facetime with my dad and my three brothers and I think we all cried. We all just were on Facetime looking at each other crying. So it meant a lot just being able to provide for my family and provide for the people around me.
“Like I got a new house and it's big enough now to where my family is going to come celebrate Christmas with me and Thanksgiving with me, and I'm super thankful that Sam, Mark and the whole Thunder organization believes in me. They'll put me in a position to be able to be with my family and do those types of things with my family, there's nothing in the world that tops being able to do stuff like that.”
It sure means a lot to Williams — there’s no doubt. But it also means a lot to the Thunder, too. Williams has done it all on this team, from being a starter, to not playing on occasion, and most normally a bench piece that’s a terrific locker room leader. He’s the perfect teammate to have, and anyone on the team will tell you about it.
But he has also transformed his game into being a really solid player too. Williams finished last season averaging 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He became a great passer, and someone the Thunder could really depend on to help run offense. His ability to execute dribble hand-offs, ball screens, and pass from the post helps the Thunder in many ways. He’s a plug and play guy, too, if either big man goes down — there’s no need to worry.
Williams also filled a role in the playoffs, stepping up and playing heavy minutes in the Nuggets series due to the matchup. He did a terrific job on Nikola Jokic, and Oklahoma City might not have won without him.
His mindset and his mentality makes him extra special, though, and it makes perfect sense why the Thunder wanted to keep him long term. He’s unselfish and cheers on his teammates — even when they’re ahead of him on the depth chart.
“The way I've looked at the NBA and my journey in the NBA and my journey in college is that everything is a blessing,” Williams said. “I really started thinking about that more and more last season when I dealt with those two hamstring injuries. Every time I step on the court, every time I tie my shoes, every time I do a lay-up, anytime I do anything I'm blessed to be there. If I'm sitting on the bench watching those guys go out there and kill whoever they're playing against, I'm blessed to be there.
“And I trust Mark. I trust every coach. I trust every player on our team to put us in the best position. And if it's nights where it's not me out there on the court, it's going to be that. I love our team. I want Hart, I want Chet to have a great successful career. I want them to succeed at the highest level and regardless if I play zero minutes or if I play 30 minutes, I'm blessed whatever I am and I'm blessed to even be in this arena in the first place.”
Williams and the Thunder is a win-win situation. Both parties are benefitting and lucky to have each other. And there’s a great chance that Williams plays a big role on the team once again this season.