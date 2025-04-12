Why Kenrich Williams is OKC Thunder’s Secret Weapon in the Postseason
Over the last few weeks of the season, it has been abundantly clear that Oklahoma City has so many players that can make an impact on any given night. This team has had so many players explode for huge performances over the season, and Friday evening was just another example.
Oklahoma City's group of starters, and a handful of key role players, all rested in Utah, but the level of play on the court didn't drop one bit. It was the same dominant Thunder team we've seen all season long. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe both erupted for 30-point performances, and Jaylin Williams notched his third triple double in his last three starts.
The Thunder's underrated performance of the night came from someone who has been underrated all season long, though. Kenrich Williams was nails on Friday night, just as he has been all year. His consistency and reliability night in and night out is extremely valuable, and as Friday proves, he can step into a bigger role whenever needed.
Williams help set the tone and lead the charge for a shorthanded Thunder squad. Williams added 18 points in 29 minutes, and was a +24 on the night. He went 8-of-14 from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists. He was also very active on the defensive end, adding three steals.
He has played multiple roles over the course of his career in Oklahoma City, but this season has found a way to make a big impact on the court. Williams is an important role player for the Thunder this season and will have a big chance to prove it in the playoffs.
His experience and leadership will be a big part of the Thunder's playoff run both on and off the court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.