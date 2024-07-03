Why OKC Thunder Had Interest in Klay Thompson, and Where to Go From Here
It’s always interesting how life in the NBA eventually comes full circle. One moment, Klay Thompson is unconscious, drilling 3-pointers and leading his team to victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The next moment, Oklahoma City is interested in signing Thompson after his long stint with the Warriors came to a close.
According to Ramona Shelburne’s report, Thompson looked around into the Thunder’s situation — and the possibility of playing in Oklahoma City. She reported that Thompson was “intrigued by the young Oklahoma City Thunder.” In addition to Thompson’s inquiry, Shelburne also reported the Thunder reciprocated that interest. “The Thunder also were interested in Thompson but ended up prioritizing big man Isaiah Hartenstein with their cap space,” she wrote.
Of course Oklahoma City was interested in Thompson, one of the greatest shooters of all time. He’s a solid defender, although he has lost a step, and would’ve been a great spot up shooter next to the Thunder’s elite driving guards. Now, Thompson will matchup against Oklahoma City in big time games, as he ultimately signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Once again, he will be the Thunder’s problem to defend, and should space the floor in a big way for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
It certainly makes sense for the Thunder to prioritize signing someone like Hartenstein over Thompson, though. Even though he’s an unbelievable shooter, Thompson struggled mightily last season and appears to be in the twilight of his career. Oklahoma City shot the ball at a high clip during the regular season, and a lack of an extra inside presence seemed to be the main problem.
The fact that the Thunder attempted to sign Thompson should give fans an idea of what’s to come next, though. Even though Oklahoma City shot the ball well during the regular season, the team’s role players went ice cole when the playoffs rolled around. The Thunder likely tried to add Thompson for that specific reason — a proven playoff shooter that won’t shrink when the lights are bright. The attempt to sign a splash bro could be an indication of what’s to come.
Oklahoma City’s roster is near complete, and if the season started tomorrow, they’d still be a favorite to make the finals. But the team can get over the hump by adding one more shooter, and there are two left on the market that ring a bell. Both Malik Beasley and Gary Trent Jr would help the Thunder in a big way next season.
Beasley averaged 11.3 points on 41.3% from 3-point range, while Trent averaged 13.7 points on 39.3% from long range. Both players would be viable options off the bench for the Thunder and each would be reliable during the postseason.
Oklahoma City's interest in Thompson should indicate a desire to add one more scorer to its bench rotation. If this offseason ended today, the Thunder's haul would be perfect. But they can take it one step higher by addind one last shooter.
