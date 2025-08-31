Why OKC Thunder’s Offense Could Lead the Way in 2025-26
It was the perfect storm for the Oklahoma City Thunder a season ago. Led by an MVP, rising stars, and the perfect supporting cast, Oklahoma City was able to raise its first banner in franchise history. It’s hard to imagine, but with the young, hungry roster, internal improvement is bound to happen. This Thunder team could be even better next season.
Oklahoma City’s calling card was team defense last season — and the talent level and scheme won’t change anytime soon. The Thunder has a roster full of buy in and lots of experience executing Mark Daigneault’s scheme. There’s no worries whatsoever about this team playing complimentary basketball. But could the Thunder be led by its high flying offense this season? There’s certainly a chance.
The Thunder’s defensive rating was far and away the best in the NBA. But OKC’s offense wasn’t too far off, either, at 119.2, good for third in the league behind the Cavaliers and the Celtics. Oklahoma City averaged the fourth most points in the NBA, too. When both units are in the Top 5, it’s no surprise that you get a juggernaut. But this Thunder roster could truly have the best offense in the entire NBA next season.
Oklahoma City stood strong through injuries this season, the main one being Chet Holmgren who missed a huge chunk of games in the middle of the regular season. Alex Caruso had a few unfortunate breaks in action, too. But with the Thunder’s defensive scheme and buy in, the team didn’t miss a beat. With players in and out of the lineup, it’s possible that the offense was effected more than the defense.
The Thunder also had a few new additions to the lineup that were gelling all season long. With a full offseason of internal development, a full season under the team’s belt together, and a relatively clean bill of health during the offseason, the Thunder’s offense could reach another level this upcoming season.
Holmgren has all the tools to make a big offensive leap, and it sure looked like he was on the right track at the beginning of last season. He and Isaiah Hartenstein really figured out how to play next to each other at the end of the season, too. Holmgren could end up netting his first season averaging 20 points per game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has entered the category where it's impossible to see him dropping off, and his running mate Jalen Williams seemed to get better with every game as he ascended into the star category. With Williams's wrist injury behind him, there might be another leap to his offensive bag.
The bench remains deep, too, and a few of the Thunder's biggest bench contributors specialize on the offensive end. Youngsters like Cason Wallace showed promising flashes in the postseason, too.
It's hard to imagine a world where this Thunder team can improve, but it's certainly possible. And offensive internal development could be a big reason why.