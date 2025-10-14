Why OKC Thunder’s Trio is in a ‘League of Their Own’
With a challenging CBA and a new crop of talent, the NBA’s landscape has shifted dramatically. Just a handful of years ago, it was all about star power — who had the best “Big Three” and who could find a way to bring in the most All-Stars. While star power certainly still matters, the most successful teams are becoming the deepest teams — the ones without a glaring hole in the lineup.
The Miami Heat are still the most obvious example of previous team building style in the NBA — focusing on the big-three and figuring the rest out later. The Golden State Warriors did so, too, but even added a fourth. There are many different examples of popular trios in the NBA over the last decade, and while it’s no longer the most important key to success like it used to be, elite trios still matter. It’s the core of your team, what you’re building around, and it helps the role players fit into their specific role.
It’s no secret by now — Oklahoma City has the best trio in the NBA. The Thunder’s big-three catapulted this team to its first NBA championship in franchise history and developed serious chemistry along the way. The Thunder responded by inking all three to longterm extensions. While it’s not all about the big-three, sometimes your trio is good enough to bet on, and you’ll figure the rest out later.
In ESPN’s latest list detailing big-three tiers and ranking NBA trios, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams were categorized as “a league of their own.” They were at the very top of the list.
“Who else could be atop this list?” Tim Bontemps wrote. “Not only did the Thunder win 68 games and their first championship last season, but they also did so with one of the youngest title-winning rosters in NBA history. Then, to cap things off, general manager Sam Presti went out this summer and proceeded to lock all three of his young cornerstones into long-term contract extensions -- officially cementing the Thunder as the perennial favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the foreseeable future.”
It’s important to note that the Thunder’s big-three happened organically, and expedited the team’s rebuild process at a rapid rate. Oklahoma City didn’t go after big name free agents or bring in superstars via trade, this big-three sprouted from internal development — this was homegrown.
What makes the Thunder’s big-three so special is the way that they complement each other. They all play a different style of basketball that completely complements the others. Gilgeous-Alexander is obviously the driving force, as a do-it-all creator with a perfect mid-range jumper and elite isolation skills to get the team out of any situation offensively. Williams complements him by being an elite 3-points shooter that puts a ton of pressure on the rim when he drives and finishing in transition. He has also become an All-Defensive player, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the NBA.
And Chet Holmgren is one of the best defensive big men in the league, loves to operate out of the pick-and-roll, and is a terrific shooter from outside. As we saw when he entered the lineup two seasons ago, he was the missing piece that tied it all together.
Oklahoma City’s big three is simply special, and they fit Mark Daigneault’s system so well. It’s no surprise to see them claim the top spot — and top tier — in ESPN’s ranking. They’ll have another chance to prove it again as they attempt to go back-to-back and chase another championship.