Why Texas Tech Standout Is a Potential Draft Target for OKC Thunder in 2026
The OKC Thunder are preparing to enter the 2025-26 NBA regular season as the reigning champions, with training camps beginning in the coming days and weeks. Despite the work on the court beginning soon, the executives in the offices are scrambling each day, working to find the next best move to improve the team for the future.
The NBA Draft is no exception; even before the NCAA or international seasons begin, teams still watch film on upcoming prospects to potentially discover the team's next star. The Thunder, being a team that built a champion through the draft, especially knows the value of scouting.
Texas Tech University forward JT Toppin is a perfect fit for this Thunder team. Toppin was the 2024-25 Big 12 Player of the Year and was named a consensus All-American that season.
Toppin helped lead Grant McCastland's Red Raiders to a 28-9 record and an Elite Eight finish in the NCAA Tournament. That finish was the program's best since the 2018-19 season, when Texas Tech made it all the way to the National Championship Game, losing to the University of Virginia.
The Red Raiders are expected to improve once again this season, which would improve Toppin's draft stock exponentially.
The All-American averaged 18.2 points, 9,4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as a sophomore last season. He shot 55.4% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range on 1.7 attempts per game.
Last season was Toppin's first in Lubbock after spending his freshman season with the University of New Mexico Lobos. He was named the 2023-24 Mountain West Conference Rookie of the Year in his one year in Albuquerque.
Toppin would bring great rim protection and defensive switchability to the Thunder, something greatly important in OKC's defense-heavy approach. He helped anchor a defense that was No. 61 in the nation in defensive efficiency last season.
Toppin would aid the Thunder on offense as well. He is an athletic forward that has a high motor, strong post game and a developing jumpshot.
The junior forward never takes a second off, which would allow him to fit perfectly with the rest of the Thunder.
The Thunder have notoriously turned multiple below-average three-point shooters into great ones since the hiring of Shooting Coach Chip Engelland, so Toppin would be in great hands.
Currently, Toppin is mocked throughout the 20s of the draft, but that is subject to change throughout an entire college basketball season. What is known, however, is that the Thunder and Toppin would be a perfect match.
Despite being early, Toppin is shaping up to be a premier Thunder draft target.