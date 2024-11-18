Why the Dallas Mavericks Continue to be an Obstacle for the OKC Thunder
On Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks handed the Oklahoma City Thunder its third loss of the season.
Sunday marked the first meeting between both teams since last season's Western Conference Semifinals with the Mavericks coming out on top once again, despite being without Luka Doncic. Even in the midst of what has been a lackluster performance so far, Dallas still proved to be an obstacle for the Thunder.
Similar to the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, Mavericks forward PJ Washington had an electric performance to help lead Jason Kidd's team to a two-point victory on Sunday. Beyond another big performance from Washington, however, Dallas shot well from beyond the arc, with Kyrie Irving, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie all knocking down multiple triples against OKC.
The Mavericks have a well-constructed roster armed with experienced veterans, microwave scorers, steady shooters and solid defenders, making them a tough opponent for a young Thunder team. Dereck Lively II and Jaden Hardy are some of the only young pieces earning rotational minutes for the Mavericks, with the rest of the team operating as role players around Doncic and Irving.
Dallas has build a roster that is able to counter the Thunder's depth and variance by bringing in veterans who have different skill sets. Players like Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and others each have different skills that meld into a solid group when playing together.
Against Oklahoma City's defensive scheme, the Mavericks have enough players who are confident in their role to make plays and beat Mark Daigneault's defense when the team forces the ball to Washington or another role player.
Still, the Thunder have enough talent to compete with the Mavericks in a single game or playoff series, as evident by the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. When Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein return from injury, Daigneault will be able to show Dallas a few different looks.
