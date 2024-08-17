Why the OKC Thunder Might Be the NBA’s Most Complete Team
The NBA season is just months away, and all that’s left to do now is wait. The draft, free agency, and the Olympics have come and gone, and the only thing left is training camp. It’s almost time for another season of basketball.
For the most part, the team’s rosters are set and there will be very little movement until October — when the season starts.
Oklahoma City’s summer stands out as one of the best in the NBA. As a team that won 57 games and a playoff series, the Thunder didn’t need to do much. The team’s young core is one of the best and brightest in the NBA, and trusting in their growth and development would’ve been more than acceptable for OKC’s management. They opted to go all in, though — above and beyond.
Sam Presti allowed the young core to develop by keeping the roster intact, but shored up the team’s two biggest weaknesses. Oklahoma City found an answer for Josh Giddey, who was benched in the NBA playoffs, and added one of the best centers on the market. Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein appear to be perfect fits in Oklahoma City and will help the Thunder compete immediately.
With the two aggressive additions, is it safe to say Oklahoma City is the most complete team in the NBA. They certainly have an argument. The Thunder certainly seem like the deepest team in the NBA, but there are a handful of teams that can be categorized as complete.
Of course, the Celtics hole the title of the most complete team after winning an NBA championship. Their starting lineup is certainly the strongest in the league, but Oklahoma City’s bench has a strong case for competition. Lineups are still up in the air, but Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Isaiah Hartenstein off the bench is an elite second unit.
In the Western Conference, Denver, Minnesota, and Dallas stick out as immediate competition for the Thunder. Denver might have the shortest bench of any contender and the Dallas bench remains unproven for the most part. Minnesota’s second unit includes Naz Reid, but will rely on a rookie point guard to anchor the backups.
It’s safe to say Oklahoma City is the most complete team in the Western Conference when factoring in the bench and the starting lineup. Assuming the Thunder starts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, there’s not a single hole. Every player in the lineup can shoot, every player in the lineup can defend at a high level, and they feature an MVP candidate.
It seems like the only team more complete than the Thunder could be the Boston Celtics, but it’s very close. Oklahoma City has built one of the best rosters in the NBA, and there seems to be no holes across the board.
