Wiggins, Pokusevski Show Bright Potential in Their Performances Friday

Aaron Wiggins re-entered the OKC lineup after a bout with illness on Wednesday and remained in action on Friday — but had a much bigger impact.

After scoring just two points in his return Wednesday he tallied 17 points for OKC in 29 minutes. Wiggins scored the points while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

On top of the points he added an assist and a rebound.

While he didn’t have a large statistical output other than his scoring Wiggins drew eyes away from other Thunder players and allowed OKC to space the floor more efficiently.

With the Thunder still debilitated with injuries Wiggins is a vital part of the rotation and success of the team.