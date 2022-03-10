Wiggins Turns in Big Performance, Timberwolves Roll Thunder

Oklahoma City ran out of gas Wednesday night in Minnesota, as the Timberwolves handled the Thunder 132-102.

One of the lone bright spots for the Thunder was the play of Aaron Wiggins. The rookie, who has missed time recently because of an ankle injury, was able to get back full form tonight. The Maryland product finished with a career high 25 points. He also added nine rebounds and five assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooled off in dramatic fashion with his worst game of the season, scoring just eight points. The Thunder star had an uncharacteristically poor performance, shooting just 2-of-15.

Malik Beasley killed the Thunder from downtown Wednesday night. The Florida State product continued to get open and knock down 3-pointers, notching 33 points. He was 11-of-17 from deep.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Oklahoma City came out flat. The offense wasn’t there early and everything looked sloppy. The Thunder ended the quarter shooting just 9-of-25, while Gilgeous-Alexander went 1-for-7.

Minnesota took advantage, jumping out to a 32-21 lead after the first quarter. Beasley couldn’t miss, going 6-for-7 from three and tallying 18 total points.

While many analysts and reporters were impressed, and even puzzled, with Oklahoma City’s high defensive ratings through the All-Star break, they have since crumbled.

Oklahoma City has given up an enormous amount of points in the last week and it’s reflecting in the loss column. In the first half, Minnesota shot 57.1% and drilled 11 3-pointers. The Timberwolves led the Thunder 74-47 at half time.

After giving up 72 points in the first half, OKC has now given up three 70-point halves in its last four games.

With 7:03 left in the third quarter, Darius Bazley slammed home a transition dunk after knocking down a 3-pointer to cut the Timberwolves lead to 87-62.

In the third quarter, Oklahoma City was able to trim the lead to 22. After giving up 42 points in the second, OKC was able to tighten things up on the defensive end. They held Minnesota to just 27 points and won the quarter by five. Wiggins continued to lead the second unit late in the game.

Beasley continued to reign terror on OKC's defense in the final frame. His overall performance from behind the line was one for the record books, and buried the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is back in action Sunday, as the Thunder take on the Grizzlies at 6 p.m. inside the Paycom Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.