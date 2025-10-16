Will OKC Thunder Sharpshooter See Less Playing Time After Playoff Struggles?
Oklahoma City is ready to defend its title, and that might include some significant changes around the roster.
Over the past couple of years, the Thunder have ascended into the top echelon of the league, staking their claim as the league’s best by winning it all in 2025. With almost the entire roster from last season returning, the Thunder are the clear favorites to win another championship and become the first team to repeat since the Golden State Warriors in the late 2010s.
Of course, the Thunder know what it takes to make it through a grueling playoff run, but they might need to change their approach in the regular season a bit. With injuries already starting to pile up a bit in the preseason, Oklahoma City won’t be entering opening night at full strength.
Although the Thunder won the title, there are still a few players entering the season hoping to bounce back, with Isaiah Joe near the top of that list. That might seem odd at first, given that Joe is coming off a career year, averaging 10.2 points and playing 21.7 minutes a game throughout the regular season.
However, his postseason performance left more to be desired. Joe averaged only 5.1 points in 10 minutes a night while racking up a few DNPs throughout the championship run.
Considering the Thunder’s long-term investment in Joe and how valuable his shooting is during the regular season, Mark Daigneault will still have him on the floor quite a bit. However, if Joe can’t show improvement, especially defensively, to give the Thunder confidence he can be a consistent playoff contributor, there’s a chance his minutes could go down.
Given that the Thunder will be trying to navigate 82 games and already have some nagging injuries to worry about, Joe will still be on the floor and playing some important minutes most nights. While his shooting is certainly valuable throughout the regular season, Joe’s role could be decreased considerably after the Thunder watched him be a non-factor in the postseason.
After all, the Thunder’s 82-game regular season is about preparing for the playoffs. While Joe entered last season after a solid postseason in 2024 that even featured a couple of starts in the second round, he’ll be entering this offseason after arguably the most disappointing stretch of his career thus far.
Oklahoma City won’t give up on Joe by any stretch, but if the Thunder know his shooting won’t be there to make life easier in the postseason, they might not want to get used to it in the regular season.