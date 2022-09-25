Will the OKC Thunder Exceed Vegas’ Win Total Projection?

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s projected win total for next season is set at 26.5 wins. Since beginning their rebuild, they’ve been around this mark and have yet to hit the over, but it may be around time to consider it.

Vegas projects that four teams will be worse than the Thunder based on where their over under is set.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hitting his pre-prime years, it’s important that he gets as many reps as possible, if healthy, to showcase his abilities and let the young guys learn to play around him and vice versa. He’s a near All-Star level, and may even get the nod this year.

Josh Giddey was incredibly impressive in his first year, as he took the reins for the youngest triple-double, and he was in the race for NBA Rookie of the Year until his injury.

With those two players, it’s hard to imagine the Thunder don’t get near that 26.5 mark if they play more than 60 games each. Add Lu Dort into the mix and the trio will be a tough match up.

Those two alongside Darius Bazley, who’s going to have to play solid this year to prove himself, and Aleksej Pokusevski who needs to be careful before he runs out of time to prove himself as well. The rookie coming in will challenge those “veterans” and hopefully light a fire under them that they need to hit their potential.

If all goes right, health pending, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey should be able to lead the team to 27 wins and beyond to build for next season when Chet Holmgren is back from injury.

