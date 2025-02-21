Williams Brothers Could Spearhead Future Thunder-Jazz Rivalry
Oklahoma City and Utah have been division foes for 17 years, but the matchups could soon have some more juice.
On Friday, the Thunder’s All-Star break will conclude as they face the Jazz in their first trip to Utah this season. While the Thunder won the first two matchups at home with relative ease, Friday’s matchup carries an extra storyline. It will mark the first time brothers Jalen Williams and Cody Williams match up in an NBA game.
Missing nearly half of his rookie season thus far due to injury, Williams has been in and out of the starting lineup when available and could become a key part of Utah’s future. His absences have included the first two Thunder-Jazz matchups, but he will be a go on Friday.
Over three years apart, the Williams brothers are the latest siblings to share an NBA court together. While Jalen Williams isn’t much of a trash talker, he said he might make an exception for his younger brother.
That type of competitive nature that runs in the Williams family could also kickstart a new rivalry in the Northwest Division. While the Thunder and Jazz might not be near each other in the standings this season, Utah has taken a similar rebuilding approach to Oklahoma City and could be meeting in the postseason over the next few years.
While there is virtually no one on either side left from the 2018 first-round matchup, the Thunder and Jazz have both shown they can build highly competitive teams in the time since. Along with that, both teams take pride in being the lone major professional sports team in their respective states. With small-market pride, a sibling rivalry and front offices addicted to acquiring draft capital, the Thunder and Jazz have enough similarities to brew future animosity.
For now, Friday’s game will simply be a return to action after a week off and a celebration of the Williams family. As both teams grow and evolve over the next few seasons, this might turn into more than some regular matchup in the middle of February.
