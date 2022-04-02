With Paolo Banchero's Stock Soaring, Thunder May Need Lottery Luck

Paolo Banchero has been a shining star under the NCAA Tournament lights, boosting his draft stock even more.

With the Final Four upon us, Thunder fans are paying extra attention this season. Oklahoma City has locked up top four odds in the NBA Draft with an outside chance to jump into the top three.

In a draft that’s considered relatively top-heavy, it would be a fantastic break for the Thunder to snag one of the top four prospects.

One player who’s team is still alive in March Madness is Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Banchero has been a fan-favorite Thunder selection all season long as his potential is through the roof. It’s easy to see why people are so excited about him after the run he’s had in March.

Through four games in the tournament, Banchero has led the Blue Devils with 18.5 points per contest. Against Texas Tech, Banchero exploded for 22 points and shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He took over the game down the stretch.

The freshman phenom is shooting 8-of-15 from deep so far during this stretch. Banchero’s main concerns centered around him being an inefficient scorer and a below-average 3-point shooter. He’s been able to use the tournament to put some of those concerns to rest, though.

Banchero’s fit on the Thunder seems like a perfect one on paper. Oklahoma City has little-to-no post depth and nobody to guard tall, athletic wings. It seems like Banchero would slide right in at the four and start right away from the Thunder.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Banchero can also play a small-ball center role when OKC needs it. His versatility to guard multiple positions is what makes him so special.

Don’t let his size confuse you, though, as Banchero has guard-like skills when creating his shot. He has a solid handle and uses it to create, as he can score over anyone. He’s also really improved his passing this season. He can be a real threat running the high post, too, by facing up and and finding cutters.

With two elite creators already on the roster, Banchero would have to continue to improve his outside shooting. If the tournament is any indication, his percentages will continue to rise, especially receiving a bit less defensive attention than he’s receiving at Duke.

It’s clear that Banchero has the talent to be a franchise player. March Madness has only boosted his draft stock. The only question is, will he be available when Oklahoma City is on the clock?

