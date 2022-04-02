Skip to main content

With Paolo Banchero's Stock Soaring, Thunder May Need Lottery Luck

Paolo Banchero has been a shining star under the NCAA Tournament lights, boosting his draft stock even more.

With the Final Four upon us, Thunder fans are paying extra attention this season. Oklahoma City has locked up top four odds in the NBA Draft with an outside chance to jump into the top three.

In a draft that’s considered relatively top-heavy, it would be a fantastic break for the Thunder to snag one of the top four prospects.

One player who’s team is still alive in March Madness is Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Banchero has been a fan-favorite Thunder selection all season long as his potential is through the roof. It’s easy to see why people are so excited about him after the run he’s had in March.

Through four games in the tournament, Banchero has led the Blue Devils with 18.5 points per contest. Against Texas Tech, Banchero exploded for 22 points and shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range. He took over the game down the stretch.

The freshman phenom is shooting 8-of-15 from deep so far during this stretch. Banchero’s main concerns centered around him being an inefficient scorer and a below-average 3-point shooter. He’s been able to use the tournament to put some of those concerns to rest, though.

Banchero’s fit on the Thunder seems like a perfect one on paper. Oklahoma City has little-to-no post depth and nobody to guard tall, athletic wings. It seems like Banchero would slide right in at the four and start right away from the Thunder.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Standing at 6-foot-10, Banchero can also play a small-ball center role when OKC needs it. His versatility to guard multiple positions is what makes him so special.

Don’t let his size confuse you, though, as Banchero has guard-like skills when creating his shot. He has a solid handle and uses it to create, as he can score over anyone. He’s also really improved his passing this season. He can be a real threat running the high post, too, by facing up and and finding cutters.

With two elite creators already on the roster, Banchero would have to continue to improve his outside shooting. If the tournament is any indication, his percentages will continue to rise, especially receiving a bit less defensive attention than he’s receiving at Duke.

It’s clear that Banchero has the talent to be a franchise player. March Madness has only boosted his draft stock. The only question is, will he be available when Oklahoma City is on the clock?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Theo Maledon
News

Theo Maledon is Playing his Way Into the Thunder’s Plans

By Sam Lane5 hours ago
Zavier Simpson, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Blue Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Close Out on Strong Season

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
USATSI_18005353
News

Top Performers: Jaylen Hoard Stars in NBA Return as Thunder Fall to Pistons

By Ben Creider9 hours ago
Killian Hayes
News

Third Quarter Haunts OKC in Loss to Detroit

By Chris Becker19 hours ago
Lindy Waters
News

Thunder Rookie Tracker: Waters III, Krejci Ending Season Strong in Enhanced Roles

By Derek ParkerApr 1, 2022
Kevin Durant
News

Nets Star Kevin Durant Sounds Off: 'OKC has to retire my jersey'

By Sam LaneApr 1, 2022
Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Blue Lose to Wolves, Playoff Hopes a Longshot

By Ben CreiderApr 1, 2022
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Thunder Gameday: Cade Cunningham Comes Back to Oklahoma

By Nick CrainApr 1, 2022