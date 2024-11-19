With Small Ball Lineups, OKC Thunder Needs More From Role Players
The Thunder lost a nail biter to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night — but the final score indicates a closer game than it really was. Outside of a few late runs from Oklahoma City, Dallas held a steady lead most of the game. It never got out of hand, but the Mavericks were able to keep a distance from the Thunder.
Obviously rebounding and second chance points played a key part in the Thunder’s loss. Dallas has a massive rotation, and even without Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City couldn’t seem to crack the code against the Mavericks front court. But they certainly had chances.
Any time the Mavericks missed a shot or the Thunder forced a turnover, Oklahoma City wasn’t able to capitalize. The Thunder got good looks all game, especially down the stretch, but failed to convert. And this wasn’t because of the team’s stars, either, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were on fire all game long. Oklahoma City’s role players fell flat, eerily reminiscent of the team’s playoff performance against the same Mavericks team.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Lu Dort combined for 81 total points, which was 68% of the teams total output. Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Cason Wallace were three under performers that plagued Oklahoma City the most. The trio combined to shoot 4-for-18 from 3-point range on mostly open looks. Oklahoma City has come to expect consistency from those three, who have been the Thunder’s top secondary playmakers this season, and simply didn’t receive enough on Sunday night.
Off the bench, Ajay Mitchell was just 1-of-5 and Kenrich Williams shot 2-of-6, too. The supporting cast didn’t generate enough production to overcome the team’s size deficiencies.
When Oklahoma City plays a small-ball lineup, there’s no cutting corners. It’s already hard enough to win like that, and nearly impossible when there’s no secondary scoring. The Thunder’s system is set up to succeed when everyone is contributing, and on Sunday night, the team fell short.
Until Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are back in the lineup, the Thunder will need the entire team to step up and pick up the slack. They’ll need top tier production from the role players moving forward.
