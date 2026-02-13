Nikola Topić Makes Emotional NBA Debut Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Second-year guard Nikola Topić made his NBA debut Thursday night when he took the floor for the Thunder against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Topić was the 12th pick in last year’s NBA draft out of Serbia, but missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL. Before the regular season, it was announced he would miss the start of the year after undergoing a testicular procedure. Weeks later, Thunder general manager Sam Presti informed reporters that Topić had begun chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Topić worked his way back to the floor and was able to make his NBA debut Thursday night, receiving a massive ovation from the fans in attendance upon checking in for his first game action.

It was an emotional and heartwarming moment for the NBA community, especially Topić, his family and his Thunder coaches and teammates. Earlier this week, he played in two games for the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, scoring 22 points in 20 minutes of action on Tuesday. Mere days later, he makes his NBA debut ahead of the All-Star break following a remarkable journey.

Here’s everything you need to know from Topić’s NBA debut Thursday:

How did Nikola Topić perform in his NBA debut?

As seen in the video above, Topić found Jaylin Williams for an assist off a smooth pass on his very first NBA possession. His vision is next level and his Thunder teammates are thrilled about the playmaking he brings to the team’s offense now that he’s available.

Topić played 12 minutes in the Thunder’s 110-93 loss to the Bucks Thursday night, scoring two points with a rebound and an assist. His first NBA bucket came on a midrange jumper off a screen from Chet Holmgren, much to the delight of the fans inside Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

What did Topić’s Thunder teammates and coach Mark Daigneault have to say?

The young guard’s NBA debut was bigger than basketball. After he received a standing ovation when he checked in for his first NBA action, Holmgren shared some high praise for his 20-year-old teammate who has been through an incredible amount at a young age.

“I don’t ever want to try and say that I can fully understand or comprehend everything he’s been through,” Holmgren said postgame via ClutchPoints. “With my [injury] situations, I was fighting to get back to my career. Anybody who’s battling cancer is fighting for their life and I could never begin to understand what that’s like.

“It speaks to the strength of [Topić] and who he is as a person. It would have been very justified for him to weigh everybody around him down and sulk and be mad at the world. The kid he is, he doesn’t deserve that. We’re all just so happy he was able to battle through that, get back to hooping. You see a lot bigger smile on his face when he’s able to be out there with his shoes on.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault shared a similar sentiment, both excited for the incredible step the NBA debut was for Topić and what he can bring the team moving forward.

“He’s in the infant stages of returning to full game shape,” he said postgame. “What chemotherapy does to your body is really remarkable, it’s crazy what it does to you physically. The road back from that is different for everybody and it’s highly challenging.”

He was thrilled that Topić was able to work himself back onto the floor and make his debut, providing a feel-good night for the Thunder before the All-Star break even though Oklahoma City wasn’t able to come out with a win.

Nikola Topić’s health and injury history

Topić missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL after the Thunder made him the 12th pick in the NBA draft. In early October, the team announced he would miss the start of the season after undergoing a testicular procedure. Later that month, Presti told reporters that Topić was diagnosed with testicular cancer and started chemotherapy treatments. He made his G League debut earlier this week before he was able to make his NBA debut on Thursday.

