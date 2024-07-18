OKC Thunder's Buddy Boeheim Displays Excellent 3-Point Shooting Against Phoenix Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder endured a brutal loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
After taking control of much of the first three quarters, a fourth quarter surge from the Suns caused the score to come eerily close in the final couple of minutes. Following back and forth action it looked like a fadeaway jumper from Keyontae Johson secured the game for Oklahoma City with two seconds remaining, but David Roddy was able to get to the free-throw line and just barely steal a win for Phoenix.
It marked the third straight loss for the Thunder since heading into Las Vegas, which hasn't been an encouraging stretch. The loss wasn't all bad though, with Buddy Boeheim having himself an impressive shooting night.
The 24-year-old got the starting shooting guard spot after receiving little opportunity for much of Summer League, and he made the most of it. In 29 minutes he recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block on 6-of-11 shooting, all of which came from behind the arc.
It was a dominant 3-point shooting display from Boeheim. He was much of the reason on how Oklahoma City was able to get its offense flowing in the first half and managed to come up in crucial situations down the stretch of the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 87 a piece at the 3:24 mark.
On any team, whether it be the main roster or Summer League roster, a 3-point shooting specialist is nearly a requirement to have. The Thunder has lacked that for much of Summer League, but Boeheim showed he can fit into that role moving forward.
Due to the encouraging showing, it's possible Oklahoma City utilizes Boehiem more in upcoming games. To break the winless streak in Las Vegas, it could certainly benefit from his services.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.