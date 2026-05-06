Ajay Mitchell Steps Up Big For The Thunder In Game 1

OKC’s young guard stepped up in the moment that he was needed most.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have added another postseason win to their resume this season, as they opened round two with a 108-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder now have control of the second-round series and are looking to grow their lead as the series progresses.

OKC didn’t display the prettiest win on Tuesday night, but it was a win nonetheless. The leader of the Oklahoma City squad, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, didn’t put on his best performance in Game 1; however, another backcourt player was there to help him pick up the slack.

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell came alive in Game 1, having one of his best games of the postseason. Mitchell started the game for the Thunder on Tuesday night with Jalen Williams sitting out, and he proved why he deserved to be on the hardwood during the opening tipoff.

Mitchell had 18 points on 43.8% shooting and was the second leading scorer for Oklahoma City. The guard added four assists and two rebounds to his resume when the night was all said and done, and more impressively, he only had one turnover in the 28 minutes he played.

Mitchell has been given quite an advanced role in this year’s playoffs compared to last year. In OKC’s championship run last year, the rookie only played seven minutes per game and averaged 3.4 points. Now, Mitchell is averaging almost 30 minutes per game and is averaging over 15 points per game.

He continues to be a key factor in OKC's wins and has proven to make the Thunder better when he’s on the floor. Mitchell has had a positive net rating for every game this postseason, including a +27 in the final game against Phoenix, and a +14 on Tuesday night against L.A.

With William's return date being uncertain, Mitchell will be expected to keep up this positive play in the starting lineup. Tuesday night was a prime example that he could be called on to come up big when players like Gilgeous-Alexander have off nights. His elevated postseason stats have showcased that he is ready for the challenge, and now he will just have to continue to step up when called upon.

It’s safe to say the Lakers will continue to give Gilgeous-Alexander their all on the defensive side of the ball, which leads to more opportunities for Mitchell to shine. If the guard can continue to perform like he did Tuesday night, OKC might just have another quick series on its hands.