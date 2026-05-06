Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Calls OKC Thunder’s Breakout Guard a ‘Surprise’

The 2024 NBA Draft was lauded as one of the lesser in some time, with no true No. 1 talent, and a lack of depth throughout. With the Oklahoma City Thunder fresh off a run of truly stellar picks, few expected them to make waves on draft-night ’24.

With the No. 12 pick, they grabbed Nikola Topic, a player who suffered an ACL injury in the months leading up the draft. A handful of picks later, the Thunder would package numerous second-round picks to move up and grab Dillon Jones at No. 26, a do-it-all guard out of Weber State.

From there, the festivities would simmer, with OKC only owning a second-round pick at No. 38 — a middling second in a reportedly lesser class. Coming up on two years later, that exact pick is playing a crucial role as the Thunder look to repeat as NBA Champions.

Ajay Mitchell, the 38th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of UC Santa Barbara, has been a revelation for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In just his second season, he’s averaged 13.6 points on 49% shooting, adding 3.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in finishing fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

At 6-foot-3, Mitchell has added exactly what OKC needed in last year’s postseason: an extra ball-handler capable of play-making who can moonlight off the ball as well. He’s been a massive offensive boost to the team in general, in addition to playing stingy defense in the backcourt.

Even more, in the 2026 iteration of the NBA Playoffs, Mitchell’s been looked to step up in the absence of All-Star Jalen Williams, who is out with his third stint of a hamstring injury.

Game 1 versus the Lakers was a microcosm of Mitchell’s impact as a whole, as he offered a steadying presence as a handler, going for 18 points and four assists in finishing with a plus-14 plus-minus.

Ajay Mitchell vs. Los Angeles Lakers 5/5/2026



18 PTS | 7-16 FG | W 108-90 pic.twitter.com/4DuNqYmO06 — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) May 6, 2026

Even accounting for Mitchell’s solid debut season, reigning and soon-to-be MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has still been surprised by Mitchell’s breakout.

“He’s been a bit of a surprise,” Gilgeous-Alexander said following the Thunder’s blowout win over the Lakers in the series-opener. “Last year he was a good player, but coming in and being this confident and this skilled, this early in his career, for us it’s just been big. [Jalen Williams’ being hurt all year and him being a secondary handler for us, it’s honestly kept us afloat.

“When you’re as tough as he is, you figure it out no matter the situation, I’d bet on Ajay to figure it out 10 times out of 10.”

Mitchell will certainly to continue to be a major cog in the Thunder's winning machine. They'll look to move past the Lakers in the next few days, positioning themselves for a second-straight Western Conference Finals berth, this time with Mitchell helping to lead the charge.