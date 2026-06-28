Bennett Stirtz Continues To Take Advantage Of The Opportunities He's Been Given

One of the Thunder’s new additions is looking to capitalize just like he has in the past.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of getting ready for next season as the team is coming together. OKC has re-signed key players like Isaiah Hartenstein, and has made the future easier by acquiring future draft picks for players that have allowed the team to inch almost out of the second apron.

One of the biggest wins of the offseason so far has been the NBA Draft. The Thunder selected three great additions in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh. Each player is expected to help the Thunder in the upcoming year, and one player in particular is ready to prove that this stepping stone is another that he deserves.

Stirtz didn’t have the same journey to the NBA as Oklahoma City’s other two draft picks. The guard began his collegiate journey at the Division II level, where he attended Northwest Missouri State for two seasons. Stirtz then had the opportunity to jump up to the Division I level with his coach, so he made the move to Drake for his junior year.

Stirtz balled out at Drake, averaging 19.2 points per game on almost 50% shooting, while also putting up 5.7 assists a night. After a second-round exit, Stirtz would make another jump, joining the Iowa Hawkeyes for his senior season.

Stirtz would turn into the NBA prospect he is now at Iowa, averaging almost 20 points per game, while leading the Hawkeyes to the fourth round of March Madness. Bouncing around from school to school has put a chip on Stirtz’s shoulder and has taught him that he must fight for and earn everything he is given.

“For me, I really didn't have any options out of high school,” Stirz said in the rookie’s opening press conference on Friday. “So every opportunity I got, every college I went to, I kind of took the opportunity and seized it. Again, moving up another level, I've done it three times, and I'm excited to do that again.”

The young guard will have to earn his minutes in a star-filled backcourt, but with the departure of Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, there is definitely room for Stirtz minutes. The OKC roster is filled with players who have worked for everything they have gotten, and now Stirtz is ready to thrive and show the world why he belongs here.