What a Successful Rookie Season Looks Like for OKC Thunder Guard Bennett Stirtz

Heading into training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation is a lot less obvious than it was going into last year. One starter and two other players who played heavy rotational minutes were traded elsewhere: Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. All three players are also guards, leaving plenty of room for additional minutes for that positional group.

The Thunder selected guard Bennett Stirtz with the 16th selection in the 2026 NBA Draft following a one-spot trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Being an older, four-year prospect, he's seen as more NBA-ready than others who could have been selected in that range, paving the way for Stirtz to get minutes early in his rookie season.

Progression is never linear, especially for young guards, but what would a successful season for the former Iowa Hawkeye look like?

Rarely ever are rookies impactful on day one, especially guards, but the Thunder have a role for the taking if Stirtz can perform the task. Wiggins excelled as a chaos-causer on both ends of the floor, making something happen during sloggy spots of the game even when he may not have been scoring. He also had a high 3-point attempt rate, keeping the opposition spread out during his minutes.

If Stirtz can slot into that role, he will immediately become impactful in Oklahoma City's system as a rookie. He caused plenty of chaos everywhere he played in college, fighting for extra possessions and chasing loose balls, while shooting a high number of triples.

The only adjustment the rookie will have to make to fit in the role is becoming a better off-the-ball player. He has been the top ball handler everywhere he's played in his basketball career so far, including in the NBA Summer League.

"Playing off the ball is something that I feel comfortable with, but whatever the coaches want me to do, I'm willing to do it," Stirtz said in his rookie introductory press conference. "Whatever the team wants me to do, I'm willing to do it. I'm comfortable with doing anything, and I want to just sort of serve the guys on the team the best I can to win some ball games."

Obviously, a push for All-Rookie honors would be sensational for Stirtz, but in a contender, that is unlikely. Playing strong minutes in big spots when his name is called will mark a successful season for the young playmaker.

Rookie seasons for guards are typically years when they take time to adjust to the league's speed and physicality. With a low-intensity role up for grabs in the Thunder's rotation, Stirtz is set for success early in his career.