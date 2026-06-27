OKC Thunder Re-Sign Isaiah Hartenstein to Long-Term Deal

On Friday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported massive news for the OKC Thunder: the team will be re-signing center Isaiah Hartenstein to a long-term deal. The move comes just after trading Isaiah Joe to Detroit for two second-round picks.

Hartenstein and his reps, Andrew Morrison and Aaron Mintz of CAA Sports, worked with the Thunder on an agreement that brings $75 million in new money over the next three years -- plus a maximum 15% trade kicker and a unique mutual option that allows both parties to rework the… https://t.co/wXMijD3qcm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2026

OKC’s starting center, Isaiah Hartenstein entered the offseason with a team option on his contract for next season, putting his future with the Thunder up in jeopardy somewhat given the Thunder’s impending tax bill. When Oklahoma City drafted a center in Michigan big Aday Mara at the 2026 NBA Draft, even more questions were added.

Per Charania, Harenstein intends to sign a three-year deal with Oklahoma City, keeping him with the franchise for five consecutive seasons. The deal is reportedly $25 million a year, slightly less than his team option and likely at a cheap enough cost to retain him as the bill hikes for OKC.

Hartenstein has been a massive addition for the Thunder since he stepped foot in OKC, adding another 7-footer with a far different strength-based skillset than Chet Holmgren. His rebounding, screening and general trench work has been invaluable for the team, not to mention his scoring and passing. He’s emerged as a legitimate play-maker in the second unit via dribble-handoffs and back-door cuts.

Prior to his addition, Oklahoma City struggled massively with traditional center impact. They've taken steps toward that with the additions of Mara and Thomas Sorber, though they're likely not ready having yet to play their first NBA games.

Most recently, Hartenstein was able to guard Victor Wembanyama better than any other Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, not fully shutting him down but limiting him on a number of occasions. His playing the five all regular season has allowed Chet Holmgren to rove and shot-block rather than take on the strongest assignments in the league, offering more durability for one of the team's top stars secondarily.

All things considered, it felt like a must for the organization to keep Hartenstein in a Thunder jersey, and they’re doing just that.

Per Charania, there is a maximum 15% trade kicker and a unique mutual option that allows both parties to rework the agreement again prior to the final season in 2028.

OKC is likely to want to keep Hartenstein with the organization long-term due to both his on-court impact, as well as his notable community work, though his deal does allow for trade-ability down the line as well should the Thunder's deep core of centers emerge over the next few seasons.