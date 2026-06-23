Biggest Mistake OKC Thunder Must Avoid in 2026 NBA Draft

Tuesday night marks the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. It is a loaded class with a plethora of fantastic prospects. The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing important offseason questions. Having already made an interesting move by dealing Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks, with team options still to decide on for Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein on top of the fact they head into Tuesday's event controlling picks No. 12 and No. 17.

The Bricktown Ballers have been thrown into plenty of NBA Draft rumors, linked to too many prospects to name and projected to do a wide variety of things from trading up to using both first-round selections.

There are few bad options, but the biggest mistake the Oklahoma City Thunder must avoid is chasing its own tail. Only looking at the draft through the lens of a position of need or to stop Victor Wembanyama.

Sure, the OKC Thunder should look to walk away from the opening round of the NBA Draft with added size to the roster. In particular, a legitimate power forward or winged-sized player. Though, many have linked the Thunder to Michigan big man Aday Mara by simply citing his 7-foot-3 frame and the possibility of him matching up with Victor Wembanyama. As the Spurs and Thunder seem destined to meet in the Western Conference Finals for the next half-decade plus.

Mara is an interesting prospect; there is a sense that he will be off the board within the first ten picks of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Though the value of Mara –– especially potentially trading up for the Michigan big man –– gets murky when comparing him to the loaded prospect crop that has to see a good name fall to the No. 12 pick where Oklahoma City currently sits.

The Thunder should not be in a position to move on from Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason and already need to find center minutes for Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber before tossing Mara into the mix.

Mara also has limitations. Motor concerns, the ease with which smaller players bump him off his spots to limit his rim protection and the question marks around his mobility translating at the next level to make him a switchable big man on the outside defensively are all red flags. Then, mix in the variable of his offensive skillset that may or may not feature him being able to stretch the floor as a shooter.

Perhaps Thunder general manager Sam Presti truly believes in Mara as a prospect, to which this scribe would defer to the expert. But Oklahoma City must resist passing up value sliding on the NBA Draft board by pre-determining a focus on Mara just due to his size and the idea that perhaps one day he can meet with Wembanyama. Especially if that features Oklahoma City only walking away from the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with the Michigan big man.