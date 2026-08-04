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Inside The Thunder

2026-27 OKC Thunder Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart

Evaluating where the OKC Thunder stand heading into another season of contention.
Derek Parker|
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a slam dunk during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 20, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a slam dunk during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder has undergone its most transformational offseason in some time, sending out three rotational players via trade — including a starter in Luguentz Dort — as well as drafting three players and re-signing several.

Now months removed from a seven-game series loss to San Antonio, OKC looks different. Though it remains to be seen whether they'll be less talented, able to re-load, or potentially even better with internal development.

Below is the OKC Thunder’s 2026-27 roster, including salaries, options and the projected depth chart:

Jalen Williams

2026-27 salary: $41,240,250

Chet Holmgren

2026-27 salary: $41,240,250

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2026-27 salary: $40,806,150

Isaiah Hartenstein

2026-27 salary: $23,148,148

Alex Caruso

2026-27 salary: $19,550,160

Jaylin Williams

2026-27 salary: $7,774,648

Cason Wallace

2026-27 salary: $7,420,806

Aday Mara

2026-27 salary: $5,791,680

Nikola Topic

2026-27 salary: $5,429,760

Kenrich Williams

2026-27 salary: $5,000,000

Thomas Sorber

2026-27 salary: $4,887,720

Bennett Stirtz

2026-27 salary: $4,717,320

Jared McCain

2026-27 salary: $4,422,600

Ajay Mitchell

2026-27 salary: $2,850,000

Otega Oweh

Two-Way

Josh Dix

Two-Way

Brooks Barnhizer

Two-Way

In off-loading players like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort, the Thunder are now officially under the second apron, and won't pay major escalators for their roster outside of the luxury tax. In the least, OKC won't be subject to trade restrictions levied by the second apron, offering needed flexibility.

The Thunder's trio of stars will be the biggest earners next season, with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren's new max contracts kicking in. The team's starting center in Isaiah Hartenstein and biggest postseason bench producer in Alex Caruso are right in tow.

From there, Oklahoma City has numerous players on rookie contracts or value deals, making for a talented but manageable roster as a whole.

Projected Depth Chart:

Starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Cason Wallace

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

Isaiah Hartenstein

Rotation:

Ajay Mitchell

Alex Caruso

Jared McCain

Jaylin Williams

Bennett Stirtz

Kenrich Williams

End-of-Bench/Development:

Nikola Topic

Aday Mara

Thomas Sorber

Otega Oweh

Brooks Barnhizer

Josh Dix

With Dort now in Atlanta, the Thunder have an open spot in the starting lineup for the first time in two seasons. Knowing head coach Mark Daigneault's affinity for point-of-attack defense, fourth-year guard Cason Wallace makes the most sense fresh off the All-Defense team, though Ajay Mitchell could offer an outside offensive option.

Regardless of whether he starts or not, Mitchell is certain to be a major part of OKC's game-plan moving forward. Additionally, Caruso, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain are next as locked-in rotational pieces.

Bennett Stirtz, drafted at No. 16 overall, is a good bet to plug in for some of the scoring production lost in the Wiggins and Joe trades. And longtime Thunder veteran Kenrich Williams is likely to be looked at as a wing-option given the Thunder's lack of big-bodied defenders.

The next tier is largely made up of unknowns, though under Daigneault, each and every player will get a chance to prove themselves and break into the lineup. The biggest candidates are former first-round picks in Nikola Topic, Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber.

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Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

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