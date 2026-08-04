2026-27 OKC Thunder Roster: Contracts, Salaries, Options and Depth Chart
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The Oklahoma City Thunder has undergone its most transformational offseason in some time, sending out three rotational players via trade — including a starter in Luguentz Dort — as well as drafting three players and re-signing several.
Now months removed from a seven-game series loss to San Antonio, OKC looks different. Though it remains to be seen whether they'll be less talented, able to re-load, or potentially even better with internal development.
Below is the OKC Thunder’s 2026-27 roster, including salaries, options and the projected depth chart:
Jalen Williams
2026-27 salary: $41,240,250
Chet Holmgren
2026-27 salary: $41,240,250
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2026-27 salary: $40,806,150
Isaiah Hartenstein
2026-27 salary: $23,148,148
Alex Caruso
2026-27 salary: $19,550,160
Jaylin Williams
2026-27 salary: $7,774,648
Cason Wallace
2026-27 salary: $7,420,806
Aday Mara
2026-27 salary: $5,791,680
Nikola Topic
2026-27 salary: $5,429,760
Kenrich Williams
2026-27 salary: $5,000,000
Thomas Sorber
2026-27 salary: $4,887,720
Bennett Stirtz
2026-27 salary: $4,717,320
Jared McCain
2026-27 salary: $4,422,600
Ajay Mitchell
2026-27 salary: $2,850,000
Otega Oweh
Two-Way
Josh Dix
Two-Way
Brooks Barnhizer
Two-Way
In off-loading players like Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Luguentz Dort, the Thunder are now officially under the second apron, and won't pay major escalators for their roster outside of the luxury tax. In the least, OKC won't be subject to trade restrictions levied by the second apron, offering needed flexibility.
The Thunder's trio of stars will be the biggest earners next season, with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren's new max contracts kicking in. The team's starting center in Isaiah Hartenstein and biggest postseason bench producer in Alex Caruso are right in tow.
From there, Oklahoma City has numerous players on rookie contracts or value deals, making for a talented but manageable roster as a whole.
Projected Depth Chart:
Starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cason Wallace
Jalen Williams
Chet Holmgren
Isaiah Hartenstein
Rotation:
Ajay Mitchell
Alex Caruso
Jared McCain
Jaylin Williams
Bennett Stirtz
Kenrich Williams
End-of-Bench/Development:
Nikola Topic
Aday Mara
Thomas Sorber
Otega Oweh
Brooks Barnhizer
Josh Dix
With Dort now in Atlanta, the Thunder have an open spot in the starting lineup for the first time in two seasons. Knowing head coach Mark Daigneault's affinity for point-of-attack defense, fourth-year guard Cason Wallace makes the most sense fresh off the All-Defense team, though Ajay Mitchell could offer an outside offensive option.
Regardless of whether he starts or not, Mitchell is certain to be a major part of OKC's game-plan moving forward. Additionally, Caruso, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain are next as locked-in rotational pieces.
Bennett Stirtz, drafted at No. 16 overall, is a good bet to plug in for some of the scoring production lost in the Wiggins and Joe trades. And longtime Thunder veteran Kenrich Williams is likely to be looked at as a wing-option given the Thunder's lack of big-bodied defenders.
The next tier is largely made up of unknowns, though under Daigneault, each and every player will get a chance to prove themselves and break into the lineup. The biggest candidates are former first-round picks in Nikola Topic, Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK