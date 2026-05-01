Can Aaron Wiggins Still Break Into OKC Thunder Playoff Rotation?

Oklahoma City swept its way through the first round of the playoffs, but it still has plenty of questions to answer moving forward.

The Thunder’s second-round matchup is only a few days away. Pending the outcome of NBA matchups on Friday night, including Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, the Thunder will begin their second-round series on either Sunday or Tuesday.

With that in mind, the Thunder can begin to ramp up a bit after coasting through the past week with uncertainty about when they’ll be playing. While the opponent is still up in the air, Mark Daigneault can start to make some more decisions about how his lineups will look for Round 2.

One of the most interesting players in that discussion will be Aaron Wiggins. While Wiggins hasn’t exactly been a main piece of the rotation over the latter parts of the season, there’s still some hope that he can provide some value to the Thunder in a playoff setting.

As Daigneault noted toward the end of the season, Wiggins had some moments in the 2025 playoffs that were instrumental to the team’s title run. He also noted that his lack of consistent minutes didn’t necessarily mean he would be out of the rotation all postseason.

That thinking came true in the first round after Jalen Williams went down with a left hamstring strain in Game 2. After getting some garbage time minutes in Game 1, Wiggins was inserted into the rotation for some stints in Games 3 and 4.

While his stats aren’t all that eye-opening, scoring two points on 1-of-1 shooting in both matchups, he played his role perfectly. In the playoffs, it’s critical that role players don’t try to do too much and stick to the game plan, which is part of why the Thunder managed to find success each game when he was on the court.

While a couple of 11-minute outings aren’t necessarily indicative of what’s to come in the second round and beyond, Wiggins showed that he can still be a consistent player on the floor. With Daigneault knowing he has another versatile wing who can hold his own on both ends, Wiggins is the type of player who could be plugged in at any moment and any situation.

Considering Williams is still recovering as Round 2 approaches, Wiggins might have an opportunity to prove himself on the floor again. And if he plays well enough, he might just work his way right back into the regular rotation.