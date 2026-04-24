Young OKC Thunder Guard Should See More Opportunity Amid Injury Situation

Oklahoma City will be without Jalen Williams for some time, but one of its young guards could be ready to step back into the spotlight a bit.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 120-107 to take a 2-0 lead in the first round. Of course, Williams’ hamstring injury clouded another impressive playoff performance for the Thunder.

While the Thunder got some generally good news with Williams only being diagnosed with a grade 1 strain, he will be sidelined for a few games. Still, the Thunder has depth more than capable of making up for his absence, at least in the short term.

Perhaps the most interesting player who could step up in Williams’ absence is Cason Wallace. Known mostly for his defense and occasional poster dunk, Wallace has been a bit of an afterthought offensively since the Thunder got their full rotation healthy.

However, with Williams now sidelined, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wallace take a larger role on that end. With Williams out, Wallace has a solid chance of being inserted into the starting five, as Mark Daigneault typically has done.

While Wallace has been the typical sixth starter for the Thunder, Ajay Mitchell could get the nod as well. In any case, Wallace will be tasked to provide an offensive boost, either alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt or as one of the top ball handlers off the bench.

Wallace may not be known for his offense or creation abilities, but he showcased his skills on that end earlier this season when the Thunder needed it most. In February, when the Thunder were missing Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, Wallace stepped into the role as one of the main creators on the team and shined.

In a nine-game stretch with the Thunder missing those three main ball handlers, Wallace averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists in 31 minutes a night. While his overall efficiency wasn’t all that great, it was still enough for him to help the Thunder to a winning record in that span.

Tallying as many points as fouls in the first two playoff games, Wallace will obviously need to take quite the leap as the series shifts to Phoenix. However, if any team has role players equipped to step up on short notice and see sudden shifts in their roles, it’s the Thunder. And Wallace has excelled at every challenge Daigneault has thrown his way.